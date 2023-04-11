Why bring two goats to Rockaway Beach Plaza on the Saturday before Easter? Well, why not?
Just for fun, Sabrina Watts, a Pacifica native who now lives in Fort Bragg, sat on a bench across the street from Rockaway Beach Gifts & Sweets, Successories, and Seaweed Holistics, surprising passers-by with a pop-up petting zoo of two. Lexii and Olive, a female and male duo, are Nigerian Dwarf goats who will each weigh about 60 pounds when fully grown.
“They’re the smallest of the dairy goats, but their bellies get really big,” said Watts.
Olive was born in January, and Lexii is slightly younger. “She’s 2 months old today,” said Watts, referring to Lexii, who is the namesake of Watts’ deceased cousin.
As it turned out, Neil Schott was celebrating his birthday that day, as well. He and his wife, Pam, were in town visiting from Reno, Nev. Schott said he held both goats because he wanted to feel the different textures of their fur. As it turned out, the goats also had contrasting temperaments.
“The little boy was a little rambunctious,” said Schott. “But the little girl was so calm, she fell asleep in my arms. I half expected her to start purring like a cat.”
Watts and her 8-year-old daughter are active in their local 4-H program, and so Watts, a professional dog trainer, decided to try her hand at raising goats. The eventual plan is to make goat cheese. For now, Watts spends her time feeding the goats alfalfa — a lot of it — and taking them on walks in the woods, where they like to make a beeline for the blackberry bushes. Lexii and Olive currently sleep in a chicken house with Watts’ chickens, but soon they will have their own digs in a separate structure. The day in the big city offered them a lot of excitement.
“They’ve had nonstop stimulation with all the kids,” said Watts. “They’ve just been in everybody’s arms.”
And as if on cue, 5-year-old Kailee Horvath, of Pacifica, walked up with her parents and sat down beside the goats. She took off her headband with pink sequined bunny ears and put it on Lexii.
“She loves to have her cheeks scratched,” Watts told the girl.
