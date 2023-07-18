Porches and police cars alike don their lights as the city of Pacifica prepares for its annual National Night Out, an event promoting safety and community. The event aims to connect local law enforcement with community members, so don’t be alarmed if you see red and blue lights outside your house on Aug. 1.
Pacifica law enforcement invites locals to open their doors between 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 to participate in a citywide block party of sorts, dedicated to uniting neighborhoods with local police departments.
“It really opens up and allows the opportunity for a sense of community and getting to know your neighbor,” said Pacifica Police Capt. Bill Glasgo. “I think that the goal of National Night Out is actually going out and getting to know your neighbors, discussing, communicating and strategizing on how they can best keep their community safe.”
Pacifica has been participating in National Night Out for about 15 years, according to Glasgo. The event will be coordinated by the police department and based on prior registration, which ends July 28. This registration will ensure that all neighborhoods and households are visited throughout the evening. Many communities hold their National Night Out at a central location, but Pacifica will be taking a different approach this year.
“We’ve found out by actually going out into the community and allowing the opportunity for us to visit them, we’ve found that more beneficial,” Glasgo said. “We've gotten a lot of feedback that a lot of our community members preferred that method rather than a centralized location.”
The city of Pacifica will not hold an event downtown, but will instead have members of the local police department visit each neighborhood registered for the event. Along with these visits are small presentations regarding issues that community members themselves bring forward prior to the event.
“We specifically ask them, ‘Hey, what is it in your neighborhood you would like us to talk about?’” Glasgo said. “(They) provide us with some talking points which will allow us the opportunity to maybe research the topic. Maybe there's some statistical data that they would like to know regarding a specific issue in their neighborhood or in their community. And we encourage them to bring the dialogue to us.”
This personalized strategy has yielded the best results for the city of Pacifica, and has kept National Night Out around year after year. The goal of this event is to deepen the bonds between community members in an effort to deter crime, and over National Night Out’s run in the Pacifica community, Glasgow says ties have strengthened.
“It's important, especially now more than ever, to enhance our public engagement,” Glasgo said. “National Night Out is a huge opportunity for the police department to engage our community and to speak to them and listen to them and have discussions, whatever topics that they bring to us. We're happy to discuss anything.”▪
