Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse named Deputy Director of Planning Christian Murdock to be the acting director of planning following Tina Wehrmeister’s departure. She had been the planning director and assistant city manager.

“I am pleased to have Deputy Planning Director Murdock serve as acting planning director,” Woodhouse wrote in an email to the Tribune.

Woodhouse noted Murdock has worked for the city since 2014 and has more than 15 years of local government experience. He has managed the three divisions of the planning department — planning, building and code enforcement — since October 2020.

Murdock holds a Bachelor of Science degree in urban and regional planning from Michigan State University, a master’s in public administration from University of Colorado and is credentialed by the American Institute of Certified Planners.

“The Planning Department’s many current and upcoming priorities are in strong and steady hands under Mr. Murdock’s leadership as the acting planning director,” Woodhouse said.

Murdock said he was honored to be chosen for the role.

“My priorities are to provide continuity in the day-to-day functions of the Planning Department and focus attention on the many key initiatives we are responsible for, including in the Plan Pacifica process to update the general plan and adopt a new Sharp Park Specific Plan,” he wrote in an email to the Tribune.

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

The Pacifica Historical Society plans a Mother’s Day afternoon tea party a week before the official celebration, with traditional sandwiches, salads, scones and tea from Lovey’s Tea Shoppe in Rockaway Beach.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s investigators have made an arrest in a March stabbing within the Moonridge housing complex south of Half Moon Bay. They have charged a 21-year-old Pacifica resident with attempted murder.

Pacifica City Council created a formula and potential scenarios for staff to study to make park development facilities impact fees affordable to encourage below-market builders and ensure they can still recoup their investment in developments.

Comics and a guitar player graced the backyard of the Surf Lounge in Pacifica on Monday night in an event the organizer puts on every two weeks.

