A San Mateo County judge on Thursday declared a Pacifica resident accused of two murders in 2019 competent to stand trial.
Malik Dosouqi, 26, will be tried for the two killings. The first occurred on June 17, 2019, when prosecutors say he lured a cab driver to Skyline Boulevard before killing the driver with a large knife. The next day, authorities say, Dosouqi called a tow truck to the same spot and murdered its driver.
He is being charged with two counts of murder and the use of a deadly weapon, with no possibility of probation. Dosouqi remains in custody without bail.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.