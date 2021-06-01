A San Mateo County judge on Thursday declared a Pacifica resident accused of two murders in 2019 competent to stand trial.

Malik Dosouqi, 26, will be tried for the two killings. The first occurred on June 17, 2019, when prosecutors say he lured a cab driver to Skyline Boulevard before killing the driver with a large knife. The next day, authorities say, Dosouqi called a tow truck to the same spot and murdered its driver.

He is being charged with two counts of murder and the use of a deadly weapon, with no possibility of probation. Dosouqi remains in custody without bail.

— from staff reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pacifica Resource Center helping more residents

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Homeowners experiencing the brink of foreclosure. Renters in need of urgent assistance. And many local people looking to put food on the table. Those were three of the main themes addressed by Pacifica Resource Center Director Anita Rees during her report to City Council on April 12.

New ‘COVID pets’ require early veterinary care

New ‘COVID pets’ require early veterinary care

  • Dr. Brandon Wilson
  • 0

The last year has certainly been interesting. Due to the pandemic, many have been forced to stay at home, away from their friends and family. This has caused an uptick in overall feelings of loneliness, depression and anxiety. One way that families have been alleviating that loneliness is by…

Businesswomen pivot amid pandemic

Businesswomen pivot amid pandemic

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Ofelia Lee and Christina Solomon of Bliss Original Creations had been crafting leis for graduation celebrations, but, when the pandemic hit, live high school graduations and college celebrations were canceled last year. With fewer orders coming in they had to change direction.

Supes approve controversial Princeton RV park
featured

Supes approve controversial Princeton RV park

  • By Astrid Casimire Bay City News Foundation
  • 0

A proposal for a 42-space RV park in unincorporated San Mateo County received approval by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday after six years of planning by the applicant.

Beach Boulevard project meeting on Thursday
featured

Beach Boulevard project meeting on Thursday

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The next workshop for the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project will be virtually held at 6 p.m. this Thursday. The project aims to replace the current seawall and related infrastructure along the Beach Boulevard promenade.

Police searching for suspect in 5-year-old shooting

Police searching for suspect in 5-year-old shooting

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Tuesday will mark five years since a shooting on the 1000 block of Terra Nova Boulevard endangered the lives of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby. Pacifica Police are hoping to use the anniversary to find the prime suspect.

City plans to evaluate parking for RVs with help of nonprofit

City plans to evaluate parking for RVs with help of nonprofit

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council resolved last week to collaborate on safe parking solutions for RV residents. Meanwhile, Pacifica Resource Center used private funds to host two RV residents at the San Francisco RV Resort, said Anita Rees, director of PRC.

Pacifica benefits from federal relief funds

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden could bring Pacifica $7.25 million in two installments over the next two years, said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse. He said at the April 12 City Council meeting that he got the information from the National League of California Cities.

Recommended for you