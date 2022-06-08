While San Mateo County elections officials emphasize there are still "many ballots to count," most local and statewide races in the June 7 primary election show clear trends even before the clerk-recorder updates tallies with mail and dropbox ballots submitted in the days before balloting closed on Tuesday.
With close to 36 percent of the votes, Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller holds a 5 percent lead over San Carlos City Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan in the race to replace Don Horsley as the Coastside representative on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Neither candidate received a majority of votes and the two appeared headed to a runoff in November. The other candidates, Virginia Chang Kiraly and Half Moon Bay resident Steven Booker, trail with 18 and 15 percent, respectively.
In another closely watched county race, challenger Christina Corpus (with 54 percent of the vote) is ahead of incumbent Sheriff Carlos Bolanos (45 percent) by almost double-digits. Running on a reform platform Corpus criticized the low morale and lack of oversight she says exist in the department under Bolanos.
The margin of about 5,000 votes could change when the remaining ballots are counted. As a two-candidate county race, the winner of the primary will be the next sheriff.
The race for one local seat in Congress is headed for a repeat of two years ago. Incumbent Anna Eshoo leads a field of eight candidates and will likely face Saratoga City Councilman Rishi Kumar in November. Former Menlo Park City Councilman Peter Ohtaki, a Republican, trails Kumar by about 2,000 votes in the battle for the second spot.
Eshoo and Kumar squared off in 2020 when Eshoo won with just over 60 percent of the vote. Kumar notes that he received more votes in that election than any challenger to the incumbent in 30 years. This time the two will campaign in a different district following redrawing of boundaries based on the 2020 census.
In the neighboring District 15 congressional race current Assemblyman Kevin Mullin and County Supervisor David Canepa appear headed to the November election.
In a quirk of California’s open primary system Assemblyman Marc Berman will face challenger Tim Dec in a November runoff despite garnering over 75 percent of the vote in the contest between the two. They are the only candidates in a race to select two finalists for the November ballot.
At the conclusion of counting on election night the San Mateo County Registration and Elections Division reported a turnout of 14.6 percent with about one-tenth of the 63,000 ballots coming from in-person vote centers. Votes cast in person have all been counted but ballots mailed or dropped off at vote centers and dropboxes after June 2 have not yet been added to the results. The office of the clerk-recorder will update results on Thursday afternoon. The California Secretary of State must receive final results from counties by July 8 and certify the outcome on July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.