Pacific Beach Coalition and Pedro Point Surf Club hosted the 16th annual Surf Movie Night last Friday at the Mildred Owen Concert Hall in Pacifica, selling out two screenings of “Keep It a Secret.” The documentary film by Sean Duggan focuses on a small group of surf pioneers who brought the sport to Ireland in the early 1970s.
Standing on the stage, Pacific Beach Coalition co-founder Jim Fithian greeted the audience with a few questions, asking for a show of hands.
“How many people have been to a surf movie before? How many people are seeing a surf movie for the first time? How many people surf?”
Stefan Mayo, president of Pedro Point Surf Club, also made some opening remarks.
“The mission of our club is keeping the beach clean, safe and welcoming,” he said, adding that the club formed 37 years ago. Mayo introduced three short films featuring amateur surfers riding out local waves.
“I’m so stoked,” he said.
Next up was a CBS News Bay Area TV segment filmed last fall after Pacific Beach Coalition founders Ana Garcia, Lynn Adams and Jim Fithian received a prestigious Jefferson Award, which recognizes people’s outstanding achievements in public service.
“They awarded it to the three of us, but really it’s the (Pacific Beach Coalition) who earned it,” said Fithian.
The Pacific Beach Coalition celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. Members of the next generation briefly took the stage on Friday to pledge their commitment to the organization’s mission. Pacific Beach Coalition Junior Site Captain Juliana Woehl also praised her mentors for being “passionate adults.”
A gift-studded raffle included donations from a few dozen local businesses including Moonraker Restaurant, Manor Music, and Surf Camp Pacifica. Pacifica Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck had the winning number for a wooden flute. Another audience member won a bottle of Texas wine.
“After you drink this, don’t litter on the beach with this bottle,” said Fithian.
Just before “Keep It a Secret” played, veteran surfer and local legend Greg Cochran introduced two surfers who talked about their experiences surfing in Ireland.
“The reason we’re all here is because we love the ocean,” said Cochran.
Adams said the money raised at the event on Friday has been earmarked for the Pacific Beach Coalition’s education programs. “We all need to become more conscious about what we use, and learn to use our voice,” she said.
