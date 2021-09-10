PG&E reported small power outages across Pacifica in the wake of a Friday morning lightning storm.
Residents reported brief power outages in the vicinity of the 800 block of Montezuma Drive. One said that a PG&E worker on the scene told her that lightning took out power to a pole on Montezuma and another on nearby Hermosa Avenue.
PG&E showed fewer than 50 customers without power in Pacifica.
Lightning rumbled across the region and fire departments were monitoring the situation. Last year, lightning-sparked fires resulted in weeks of wildfire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.
