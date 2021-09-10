A loud boom

Montezuma Drive resident Bev Jacquemet took this photo of a power pole out her window shortly after lightning appeared to blow the transformer. She said power was quickly restored. Photo courtesy Bev Jacquemet

PG&E reported small power outages across Pacifica in the wake of a Friday morning lightning storm.

Residents reported brief power outages in the vicinity of the 800 block of Montezuma Drive. One said that a PG&E worker on the scene told her that lightning took out power to a pole on Montezuma and another on nearby Hermosa Avenue.

PG&E showed fewer than 50 customers without power in Pacifica.

Lightning rumbled across the region and fire departments were monitoring the situation. Last year, lightning-sparked fires resulted in weeks of wildfire in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.

