Mori Point memorial faces deadline

A makeshift memorial at Mori Point, containing mementos left by walkers, has to go, said the National Park Service. Golden Gate National Recreation Area, a division of the service, oversees the area where the memorial is located at Mori Point.
Pacifican Suzanne Drake said that during COVID-19 no one could attend memorial services, so the spot at Mori Point gave people a quiet place to pay homage to their loved ones.
“Adam Drake and Trish Richman started this makeshift memorial from stuff they pulled off the beach, driftwood. It grew,” she said “People brought poetry and decorated rocks. Letters in a bottle. There were hundreds of items. It became a little park growing on an old landfill. People meditate there.”
They now have three weeks to remove what’s left, including the planters, rocks and benches.
Adam Drake said it began with a pair of fins for a neighbor and friend. When his son died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2020, he put up a swing.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, he saw many people bringing a piece of decorative wood and other memorial items, so many that he built a couple of shelves to house them. There was a planter there, decorating the memorial area at the end of the flat Mori Point trail where the trail meets the golf course levee.
“The community had a place to go and reflect. People put in memorials for pets. We added more planter beds and succulents. We made two driftwood benches. I met a lot of people who put stuff there. It was emotional for me,” he said.
Drake calls himself the curator of the memorial. Fighting wind damage, he maintained every part of the memorial. He kept the place tidy and respectful, he said.
He is trying to overturn GGNRA’s decision to remove the memorial. GGNRA told Drake and City Councilwoman Sue Vaterlaus, no private memorial can be left on public land. GGNRA said it received complaints the memorial looks tacky and it was a tripping hazard.
“It is my hope to minimize the complaints of tackiness. We’ve taken down whatever we felt was a tripping hazard. We took out all the benches and some of the planters,” he said.
Vaterlaus met with Natalie Dayal from GGNRA along with Drake and a representative from San Francisco Parks and Recreation. San Francisco owns the golf course next door. The memorial area is right where GGNRA land meets San Francisco land.
“I talked them into giving them six weeks to remove the memorial because there was a lot of personal stuff in there. Then it got vandalized. Drake started dismantling it,” Vaterlaus said.
At the meeting, GGNRA told Vaterlaus the plan was to put everything in the dump.
“All the driftwood had been picked up from the beach and they were going to dump it? This was a dump site. Now tires are coming out of the ground from the dump site. When GGNRA goes there, it is going to be a problem for them,” Vaterlaus said.
Drake wants GGNRA to put in National Park Service-approved benches, as they have up the trail.
“What’s left is two planters. All the memorial painted rocks have been removed,” Drake said.
“On Sept. 18, the Pacific Beach Coalition invited all to save your ‘happy place’ on California Coastal Cleanup Day. We are going to have people come out and reassess what needs to be done. It’s a community beach and a lot of people have a stake in the memorial,” he said.
Suzanne Drake met a lot of people who take photos at the memorial site.
“I met someone who brought out rocks for his wife and mother,” she said. “It’s sad. It would be nice to keep the flower beds made of driftwood. This is a beautification of an old dump. We should get the word out if they left a memento to retrieve it before it gets dumped by GGNRA. People have been taking some of it down because of what GGNRA said.”
The Drakes are encouraging others to send emails to natalie_dayal@nps.gov to see about keeping the memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.