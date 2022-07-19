From staff reports
Pacifica Police are investigating two more potential hate crimes at local schools, the second and third such disturbing reports in the last month.
Pacifica Police are investigating two more potential hate crimes at local schools, the second and third such disturbing reports in the last month.
Police say they were called to Oceana High School on July 13 after an administrator noted that a Pride flag was stolen from a flagpole near the gymnasium.
A day later, officers responded to a burglary call from the city-run day care operation at Sunset Ridge Elementary School. There they found that someone had gained access to two portable classrooms. One had been ransacked. Inside officers found a child's doll that reportedly had a swastika written on its forehead. School staff reported that electronics and computers had been stolen.
It was the second potential hate crime reported at Sunset Ridge in less than a month. On June 17, administrators reported that a Pride flag had been taken down and was found burned across campus. That discovery led to a rally in support of an inclusive community.
“These types of hateful incidents will not be tolerated in our community and we are seeking the public’s help in identifying the responsible persons,” said acting Police Chief Bill Glasgo in a prepared statement.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 and speak with a detective, or call the Tip Line at (650) 359-4444. Online crime tips may also be submitted at http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp.
When making inquiries on the case, refer to Pacifica Police case Nos. 22-1875 and 22-1886.
