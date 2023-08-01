Linda Mar Beach may one day have two new Surfline cameras to keep track of the coastline.
While Pacifica already has two Surfline cameras set up, the city is considering placing two more on top of some of the buildings facing the coast. Surfline partners with municipalities up and down the coast to provide public access to a live video feed of California surf. This allows surfers and beachgoers to see what the conditions are like prior to traveling to the coast. Surfline also provides a surf report, tides and wind conditions on their websites.
“It really helps people save time if they can look at the conditions before they head out,” explained Johnny Marcon, vice president of operations at Surfline.
Surfline currently has 256 cameras in California and partnerships with California State Parks and other beach managers. While live footage is available to the public on Surfline’s website, the company also makes videos available to cities for environmental monitoring. Paying subscribers can access recordings of themselves surfing, expert forecasts and full camera access.
“These cameras can also help areas where lifeguards are not present or where they are stretched thin,” said Marcon. He hopes that these cameras can also increase safety on the beaches where they are placed.
“The city of Pacifica has been approached by Surfline … with an offer for the city to be a Surfline Cam Host,” said Bob Palacio, director of the Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department.
“Parks, Beaches and Recreation is taking the initial step of gaining feedback from the PB&R Commission,” Palacio said. “The city would potentially be paid a monthly fee to allow two cameras to be placed at our beach.”
While the two new cameras are still being discussed, there are currently two cameras facing beaches in Pacifica that can be seen on the Surfline website. Visit surfline.com/surf-report to find the cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.