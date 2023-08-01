The Pacifica Historical Society received a $5,000 gift from the Pacifica Moose Lodge on July 26 during a sold-out performance by ragtime great Bob Milne.
For years, the Moose Lodge has been a strong supporter of PHS, having donated funds for Pacifica Coastside Museum's entrance doors. Shirlee Gibbs and Kathleen Manning gratefully accepted the donation from Pacifica Moose Lodge officers, who said it was their mission to give back to their community.
