About six years ago, Pope Francis opened a free laundromat for the homeless in Rome, Italy. The Vatican’s stated purpose was to restore dignity of people in need of basic services. Puente de La Costa Sur, a Pescadero-based nonprofit that provides services to farmworkers and low-income Coastsiders, made a similar move last week by launching a mobile laundry service in Pescadero.
Participants will have access to free laundry services at four locations — Pescadero, Loma Mar, San Gregorio and La Honda. Time slots must be reserved in advance.
