A Moss Beach man suffering from mental health issues who went missing after he was released from custody by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office was found in San Francisco more than three days later.
Richard Punquieli, 25, was arrested for trespassing by San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 21 near the 1600 block of Sunshine Valley Road in Moss Beach. He was booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City that night and released at 4:28 p.m. the next day.
His mother, Alessandra White, said he is diagnosed with autism and other mental health issues. She believes her son was arrested while having a mental health crisis, and the Sheriff's Office denied his rights for a call and released him without notifying a family member to pick him up, even though she said she asked to be notified.
Sheriff’s Lt. Jacob Trickett said the department filed a missing person report for Punquieli after he was reported missing. He noted that according to state and federal regulations the Sheriff’s Office must abide by, inmates are allowed to make outgoing phone calls when booked, and it’s not uncommon for inmates to ask for directions to transit hubs when released. In some instances, they can get bus vouchers from the Sheriff's staff.
Punquieli was found around 3 a.m. on Oct. 26 in San Francisco by a Street Crisis Response Team with the San Francisco Fire Department. He was missing shoes and his ID. White said she brought him home and gave him medication. He fell asleep and woke up in the afternoon in a state of mental confusion and left the house. She followed him and said Sheriff’s deputies and a CARES team evaluated him for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization. Punquieli was later transported to a hospital in Fremont.
Often those charged with misdemeanors are cited and released on their promise to appear in court. Trickett said there are several reasons why someone charged with a misdemeanor might be booked into jail. This includes deputies being unable to confirm identity or get enough information to cite and release, though the most common reason for booking is if deputies believe there is a likelihood to reoffend, he said.
