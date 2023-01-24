Dry January is coming to a close for people across the country. For the uninitiated, that means they didn’t consume any alcohol for an entire month. But a splash of moderation can bring health benefits all year round.
“It’s like diabetics limiting sugar,” said B. Suzanne McKell, a doctor of osteopathic medicine practicing on the coast. “Moderating alcohol consumption has to be a way of life, part of a healthy overall lifestyle.”
When it comes to maintaining mindful drinking habits, McKell pointed out that every ounce counts.
“A glass is not eight ounces, and the pours we get here in America are usually about eight ounces,” she said. “Four to six ounces is considered a glass of wine.”
To mix things up, Table Wine in Pacifica offers a rotating selection of non-alcoholic refreshments. “We always have one non-alcoholic beer, wine and a bitter soda-type drink,” said Katie Brookshire, co-owner of Table Wine. “For January, we had extra of all the above.”
The current lineup includes the Sober Carpenter Non-Alcoholic Craft Brew Blonde Ale,
St. Agrestis Phony Negroni Non-Alcoholic Cocktail and Casamara Club Sera Amaro Club Soda.
“These are all available retail, or you can sit and drink one at the bar if you want social time but no booze,” said Brookshire.
