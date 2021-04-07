Entering his 19th year as a head coach of varsity basketball at the high school level, including 11 at Terra Nova, Kenny Milch has announced his retirement from coaching. His last game will coincide with the end of this season.
“Coach Rosenthal and I made this decision together,” said Milch, referring to his longtime friend and assistant, Joel Rosenthal. “We’ve been doing this over the course of four decades and it’s been a great ride.”
Milch begins his final campaign in 2021 with 256 career wins, a record that ranks No. 1 among San Mateo County public school active boys varsity basketball coaches. In 2001, he was honored as the San Mateo County Times Coach of the Year.
Milch has won four Peninsula Athletic League varsity championships, including 2015, when Terra Nova upset then-No. 1 ranked Half Moon Bay, at 23-0, to share the league title.
He has also been a volunteer head coach in the Pacifica community for youth basketball and soccer and in the Pacifica American Little League where he served on the Board of Managers and coached numerous District 52 All-Star teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.