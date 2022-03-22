The city of Pacifica is bringing in more money than anticipated in the current fiscal year, but it’s spending more as well — particularly on contracted services — and those bumps are reflected in the midyear budget report by Chief Financial Sustainability Officer Yulia Carter on March 14.
For the 2021-22 general fund revenues, the revised estimate is $43.1 million or $2.3 million higher than the adopted budget due to receipt of one-time revenues related to vehicle license fees backfilled from the state and a slightly higher than budgeted American Rescue Plan Act allocation, Carter said.
General fund expenditures total $43 million, Carter said. Salaries and benefits increased to $28,138,921, an increase of 2 percent over the adopted budget, Carter said. Contract services increased to $7,828,046 or 14 percent over the adopted budget, Carter said. Materials, supplies and maintenance increased to $3,248,698, an increase of 4 percent, Carter said.
Under salaries and benefits, the revised budget notes additional fire service overtime costs. The charge of nearly $500,000 is reimbursable by California Office of Emergency Services under the California Fire Assistance Agreement and Rescue Mutual Aid System and is related to wildfire protection, Carter said. There is also a reclassification from finance manager to the deputy finance director position request, Carter said. It’s an upgrade to recruit better candidates for a vacant position and will cost an additional $15,000. The cost is included in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, Carter said.
Legal services will cost an additional $220,000 this fiscal year to $1.15 million. An additional $173,000 is also added to cost-reimbursable legal services in the Planning Department as pass-through charges on private development, Carter said.
The increase of $60,000 in contractual services in the City Manager’s budget covers unanticipated projects, including the purchase of the NextRequest software for public records requests and an upcoming six-month pilot contract with California Consulting for citywide grant writing services, Carter said.
The increase in contract services includes an additional $132,600 for substitute child care teachers and janitorial services at Parks, Beaches and Recreation and the child care programs, Carter said.
Contractual services in the Public Works Department increased by $123,000 to cover engineering services and analysis that cannot be performed in-house, Carter said.
Under materials, supplies and maintenance services, the food and supplies budget in Parks, Beaches and Recreation needs an additional $74,000 to cover the increase in senior lunch service with offsetting reimbursements, Carter said.
The Planning Department budget adds $40,000 to comply with state affordable housing requirements, Carter said. The first-year cost of ADU compliance software is included, Carter said.
Staff is projecting substantial salary savings of $1.4 million created by vacancies and new employees coming in at a lower salary step, Carter said. The city manager recommends making a one-time adjustment of $1 million to offset the increased costs in other categories and replenish the general fund reserves, Carter said. The $1 million will be restored to the fiscal year 2022-23 budget, Carter said.
On the revenue side, cannabis tax shows a decrease of $114,700 or 13 percent due to slower than anticipated business activities and delayed opening of the two new dispensaries, Carter said.
The city’s sales tax consultant forecasts an increase of $157,600 over the adopted budget, Carter said.
The hospitality industry was affected the most by the pandemic, Carter said. The revised budget projects an additional $55,400 decline, Carter said.
The city projects an additional $1.2 million, mostly in one-time grants and reimbursements, Carter said. The city received an additional $0.4 million in ARPA allocation and cost reimbursement from Cal OES for wildfire services and additional COVID-19 related grants, Carter said.
Changes for services shows an increase of $78,300 due to reimbursable Planning Department legal fees on private development and an increase in preschool and child care funding and some recreation activities like swimming programs. There are offsetting decreases in others, such as day camp and senior programs that were overstated in the budget, Carter said.
The Sewer Operating and Capital Fund projects an additional $1.3 million in additional revenues due to an increase in sewer connection charges and higher water usage during 2020, Carter said.
The Beach Parking Fund revenues are expected to go up by $100,000 from $565,000 to $665,000 as a result of higher recreational use of outdoor space,
Carter said. The Street Construction Fund shows a reduction of $900,000 to remove the Sharp Park ADA resurfacing project from the Capital Improvement Projects list, Carter said. Gas Tax Fund revenues are projected to increase by $38,100, Carter said.
The Park In-lieu Fund is projected to receive an additional $41,200 above its $50,000 estimate due to higher use and higher fees paid by developers, Carter said. The Disaster Accounting Fund received an additional $900,000 in county educational grant funding to spend in part on the Civic Center project and the Disaster Recovery Fund, Carter said.
The Sewer Fund shows a $450,000 increase in expenses due to higher gas, electric and water utility costs, Carter said. The Supplemental Law Enforcement Services Fund is adjusted upward by $27,000 due to the Police Department’s purchase of body and dashboard cameras and patrol car upgrades, Carter said.
The Street Construction Fund will spend $1.3 million more as Public Works staff catches up on the prior year’s projects, Carter said.
The Roy Davies Trust Fund shows an additional expense of $39,400 over budget due to the completion of the fitness court, Carter said.
Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer asked when the revenues for the hotels are likely to increase. City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said staff is in the process of auditing Airbnb but does not know the timeline.
“We get a significant amount of revenue,” he said. “It’s important to be on top of that.”
