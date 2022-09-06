The Purisima Creek Redwood Preserve’s meandering trails under the massive redwoods adjacent to winding creeks are a treat for locals and tourists alike. The preserve hosts around 200,000 visitors annually who explore the 5,400 acres, according to the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. But the preserve's popularity means it gets busy, particularly during peak hours, holidays and weekends.
Parking lots fill quickly while cars spill out onto adjacent roads.
“Our parking areas for many of our sites are very small, and that’s because of the terrain and constraints from existing site conditions,” Midpen General Manager Anna Ruiz said.
This is why officials at Midpen are looking for ways to improve multimodal access and better manage parking at the preserve.
The Purisima Creek Preserve Multimodal Access Project began in the summer of 2021. In the year since, staff has evaluated the preserve’s parking lots and trailheads, and collected input from users through numerous public surveys. At Midpen’s Planning and Natural Resources Committee meeting last month, staff and consultants reviewed a variety of transportation demand management strategies, known inside the organization as TDMS, to help solve traffic issues.
One of the most likely strategies Midpen could implement in the next few years is a free shuttle to the Purisima Creek Road and Higgins Canyon Road parking lot from its land on Verde Road, where the district plans to build another parking lot. However, the shuttle means Midpen could close the Purisima Creek Road parking lot on weekends or consider weekend permit parking instead of general public parking.
“Closing down the Purisima Creek lot is a very real or likely part of setting up a successful shuttle program for that part of the reserve,” said Joakim Osthmus, a consultant with Parisi Transportation Consulting.
Each TDMS was scored across 13 different criteria that included stakeholder input, how it reduced use during peak hours, promoted multimodal access, environmental and traffic impacts, how long it would take to implement and how much it would cost. Among the most recommended and high-priority methods were bike parking at trailheads, parking reservations and parking shuttles. Other options scored high but weren’t prioritized because they likely wouldn’t be equitable or the most effective. This included paid parking and more parking enforcement.
“In essence, we’re seeking ways to promote alternatives to single-occupant cars, better utilize the parking we do have and improve our visitors' experience,” said Tina Hugg, a senior planner at Midpen.
She noted that pending the shuttle program’s success and financial viability, it could be extended to other trailheads within the preserve, coastal beach lots or into Half Moon Bay and Pescadero. For example, it could pick up hikers who started at the Purisima Creek Road parking lot and walk up to the North Ridge parking lot on Highway 35.
The Purisima Creek Road lot has the fewest parking spaces of the four lots around the preserve with eight spaces total, including one that is American with Disabilities Act compliant. Staff says around 40 cars can park on the road, but those cars can create issues for pedestrians and cyclists. The North Ridge lot has 41 standard spaces, while the Redwood Trail lot has 10.
“The way to make public transit work is to limit the parking,” committee member Pete Siemens said.
The district has spent more than $138,000 on planning and consultants for the project. Survey data showed biking to the preserve was a popular alternative to cars. While improving existing bike features is an option that scored high, the Midpen Board of Directors in June prohibited e-bikes in all its preserves, which could limit access for some riders.
Midpen staff used surveys to learn what stakeholders wanted. Valets and ride-hailing services were unpopular among respondents. Many people didn’t see paid parking as a traffic mitigation tactic as much as a revenue generator for Midpen, which is not the intent, Osthmus said.
Hugg noted that, based on other shuttle programs of similar size, there are a unique set of circumstances to make them work. For example, most people who took the survey said they would not wait more than 20 minutes for a shuttle, and only wanted to ride one for the same amount of time.
The committee will review the final draft this fall before it heads to the Midpen board in spring 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.