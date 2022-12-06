Due in large part to the enthusiasm and determination of resident Kristina Ayala, the newest addition to Pacifica’s holiday art events, Merry Manor Holiday Art Stroll, returns for its second year on Dec. 17. The neighborhood event featuring arts and crafts for sale at various homes runs from noon until 5 p.m. that day.
Ayala organized the first Merry Manor Village Market and Social last year.
After moving from Linda Mar to Manor in early 2019, just before the COVID-19 lockdown began, she searched for ways to form connections in her new neighborhood. The imposed isolation of the pandemic encouraged her to seek out fellow creative souls as she explored the neighborhood on her daily dog walks.
From her involvement with the Pacifica arts scene and Sanchez Art Center, Ayala knew some fellow artists living nearby but soon noticed signs of artistic activity all around. One neighboring household created a driveway mural in chalk during the lockdown to help brighten the days.
When social interaction became safer last year, Ayala reached out to her fellow artisans living nearby and proposed that they share their work with each other and friends one December afternoon. The idea quickly gained traction, and Ayala, who says she enjoys coordinating things, put together a list, made a map of participating locations and printed up cards to help get the word out.
In order to add to the holiday spirit of the event, Ayala encouraged participants to offer warming beverages and told guests to bring their own mugs.
The first effort included 10 stops along the walk, with more than one vendor based at some of the stations. The vendors set up tables outdoors in their driveways or backyards to address concerns about the virus and prevent any strangers who showed up from entering more private spaces.
This year the map lists 15 artists, including several new participants, stationed at 13 stops. One good place to start: the 300 block of Milagra Drive, where several artisans are clustered. Shoppers will find paintings, ceramics, prints, quilts and more for sale as they visit homes spread over several blocks between Manor Drive and Edgemar Avenue.
One of the participants is Pufferfish Press, Ayala’s own studio featuring her prints, paintings and ceramics. When she’s not in the studio, Ayala teaches art at a Foster City middle school. She values the role of handmade products and small businesses to bring a community together, emphasizing that Merry Manor is not a garage sale or plant sale. Everything on the tables will be an original creation.
When she describes Merry Manor, Ayala frequently returns to the socializing that it generated last year.
“There was a constant flow of people meeting their neighbors and talking a lot,” she said about the first event. She hopes that a cup of hot chocolate or cider will generate more of that this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.