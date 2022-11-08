Updated: 10 a.m., Nov. 9: On Wednesday morning, Pacifica voters were awaiting the winners in two City Council races and the final results of a pair of meaningful ballot measures. The polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, after weeks of mail-in and in-person voting. The early results include mail-in ballots and those received via drop box or vote center before Nov. 4. The next update was scheduled on Thursday afternoon.
The early results favored incumbent Sue Beckmeyer in District 5 and architect Christine Boles District 2. Beckmeyer was leading challenger Paul Chervatin, 56-44, while Boles held a 59-41 lead over fellow political newcomer Robby Bancroft. They tabulations are not final.
The vote over a proposed half-cent sales tax known as Measure Y appeared headed for passage after the initial ballots were counted. After early voting was counted, just over 58 percent approved of the measure. It requires a simple majority to pass. The tax would funnel about $2.6 million annually into the city’s general fund each of the next nine years. Proponents said it was necessary to avoid substantial cuts to municipal services.
Measure Q is an advisory measure designed to take the temperature of voters with regard to “safe and sane” fireworks sales. The measure asks, “Shall the city of Pacifica amend its municipal code to prohibit the ignition, use, discharge, or sale of all State-approved ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks in the city of Pacifica?” After the initial count, it appeared the measure was too close to call, with 50.7 percent voting no, and 49.3 yes.
Another important race that will shape governance of Pacifica was the race for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. After the first ballots were counted, Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller held a 64-36 advantage over San Carlos City Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan. Both candidates spent substantial time on the coast, wooing voters who sometimes feel apart from bayside concerns.
This version corrects spelling of the name of candidate Paul Chervatin.
