Aidan McGee led the way past thick cypress trees into McNee Ranch State Park in Montara on Saturday morning wearing a tan Boy Scout shirt and a blue neckerchief. At the foot of Montara Mountain, the member of the Montara Boy Scout Troop 255 stopped to show off a new bike repair station that he installed last week for his Eagle Scout project.
McGee and his crew also cleared some erosion-control ditches in the park that will reduce weather impacts on the trail system.
“We finished installing the repair station on (the night of June 27),” said McGee, who assembled and managed a construction crew of about a dozen people on June 24 and June 27. “On Wednesday morning, a friend took a picture of two people using the station and sent it to me.”
To set up the bike repair station, McGee and his crew first dug a hole and poured a concrete slab.
“We brought in eight 80-pound bags of concrete,” said McGee. “We had one person managing a hose and mixing the concrete up by hand and dumping it in the hole, and I was down on the ground smoothing it out.”
Next, McGee’s crew mounted a repair stand into the concrete base. A set of basic tools including Allen wrenches, Philips screwdrivers and tire levers is attached to the stand with braided cables. Friendly hanger arms allow cyclists to raise their bikes off the ground while they are working to adjust their brakes, fix a flat or just top off their tires with the air pump. A QR code takes smartphone users to a bike repair website with tutorials.
“You don’t have to be crashing your bike to break it; it just happens,” said McGee, adding that he hopes the new repair station will help promote mountain biking in McNee Ranch State Park.
To raise money for his Eagle Scout project, McGee set up a GoFundMe campaign. The local nonprofit Coastside Mountain Bikers helped spread the word about the fundraiser on social media, and McGee was able to meet and even surpass his goal within 24 hours.
“I requested $2,500, and then in the end, I think I came out with around $2,800 or $2,900,” said McGee.
An Eagle Scout project requires candidates like McGee to demonstrate leadership by planning, supervising and documenting a project that benefits the local community.
“The point of the project is actually for them to learn how to lead a team,” said Aidan’s dad, Todd McGee. “Aidan has probably helped with 20 or 25 other Eagle Scout projects, because the idea is that then when you do yours, the other Scouts come and help you.”
Bill Baron, McGee’s Scoutmaster, said the rising Eagle Scout has developed leadership skills over a number of years.
“Aidan has gone all the way through the Scout program and he’s just been a terrific Scout,” said Baron. “He was the former senior patrol leader of (Troop 255), which is the Scout leader of the troop, and he’s done a great job all through his time in Scouting.”
McGee’s next steps are to complete a post-project summary and meet with the Pacific Skyline Council, the Boy Scouts of America council that serves the San Francisco Bay area. The council will then determine whether McGee has satisfied all the requirements for the Eagle Scout rank.
In the meantime, McGee is breathing easy. “It’s definitely a big stress reliever to see the repair station in the ground,” he said. “Plus, I can see it being used by people, and that is nice to see.”
