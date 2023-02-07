In the days since the Jan. 23 shooting that left seven people dead down the road in Half Moon Bay, the discussion of gun violence and how to prevent it has once again risen to prominence in the public’s eye.
Pacifica Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck is among those thinking about the tragedy and how to prevent such gun violence in the future.
“Half Moon Bay’s pain is Pacifica's pain,” he said. “They are more than a neighbor, they are a part of our community.”
Bigstyck said the effects of the shooting were still reverberating through his own city. “What this shooting means for Pacifica is an acute awareness … of the inaction of our nation’s lawmakers,” he said. “I can't help but wonder how long Pacifica can dodge the very literal bullet.”
Bigstyck urged national political leaders to hear their own constituents. “On the national level … stop listening to the gun lobbyists and start listening to the majority of the American people.
“After that … it has something to do with mental illness,” he said. He added that he believes most Americans would agree that people with verified mental illness shouldn’t have access to guns.
“That seems to be a no-brainer,” he said.
Bigstyck said the right to bear arms seems to have less relevance in 2023 than it did 200 years ago. “My family survived the Holocaust, so I understand, a couple generations removed, what it looks like when a totalitarian regime comes in and subjugates you. I appreciate that that is a legitimate concern on some level.
“That being said, how big an arsenal do you think you need?” he asked.
“We are more focused on fighting over beliefs than working together over truths,” he said. “We have to be more proactive about communicating with people … I appreciate that their views are going to be very different from mine, but I also need to acknowledge that they have a perspective.”
The mayor ended with a unifying message. “(We) need to reach out to the people who are very strong gun advocates and start the conversation with, ‘Hey, isn’t it sad that those seven people died?’ We need to start a dialogue.”
