The first episode of “The Mayor’s Office,” a series of conversations with regional leaders convened by Pacifica Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck, aired on Pacific Coast TV on Friday. It is now available on the community television station’s YouTube channel.
The show lacks the familiar sparks of national political talk shows, but Bigstyck says that’s the point. “I want to give the community an opportunity to meet the people making decisions, rather than the imaginary demons cooked up by national pundits,” he said.
The goal of the new program is to show another side of politicians by giving the public access to conversations they would not normally see. “I want this show to focus on the humanity behind the leadership,” Bigstyck said.
“One of the great things about being mayor is getting to meet elected officials from throughout the region and the state,” Bigstyck explained. He decided to start the program after discovering that the vast majority of the politicians he met, whether he agreed with them on policy, come to politics for the right reasons.
The mayor hopes that the conversation series will allow others to see this side of their elected leaders.
“I’m trying to have a more honest conversation,” he said. By talking about perspectives on life, rather than specific issues, and raising “some heady, big conceptual topic issues,” Bigstyck wants to help people relate to leadership on a more personal level.
“I want to show the community that we’re human beings, trying to solve things as human beings.”
In the kickoff conversation, Bigstyck and fellow Councilmember Mary Bier discussed emotional intelligence. The mayor recounted how he would watch council meetings from the audience before he was elected and observed that people often seemed to fear the outcome they opposed, making them incapable of listening to the other side.
Bigstyck said he believes the best decisions and outcomes can only come from people listening to different viewpoints and drawing on them to find the best solutions for the community. In order to achieve this, he and Bier emphasized, it is important to recognize the limits of individual perspective and find effective ways to connect with others.
In conversation with the Tribune, Bigstyck noted the practical side of this emotional intelligence. When he can develop personal relationships with other leaders, they are more inclined to hear what he has to say.
The mayor has already recorded the second episode of the new series, a conversation with San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, about civil discourse. The topic was prompted by a particularly combative debate at a recent supervisors meeting. Bigstyck said that after seeing what he perceived as another supervisor’s attack on his friend Mueller, he wanted to find ways to heal.
Bigstyck has two more guests lined up for the program, which will air monthly. One topic he hopes to explore is what it means to be a good neighbor.
The title for the program plays on the lack of an actual office for the mayor in Pacifica, who is selected from among the five city council members for a one-year term. Although the rotating mayors conduct political business from their regular council offices, Bigstyck hopes that whoever is selected to succeed him will also decide to take over his seat in front of the camera and continue the “Mayor’s Office” series.
Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus, who will likely be next in line, told Bigstyck she likes the idea.
I watched it and liked the show/idea. Mayor Bigstyck and councilmember Bier are relatable as humans, rather than part of that 5-headed entity called "The City Council." I look forward to more of these programs.
