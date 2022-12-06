Kai Martin’s two recent awards — one national and one regional — might appear at first to have little in common, but, for this Pacifica environmentalist, they have the same origin story.
As vice president of strategic programs for The Pasha Group, a maritime shipping company with offices in San Rafael, Martin works to find cleaner sources of energy and reduce fossil fuel needs in his company's port and ship operations.
His personal and professional efforts earned him an award from the North American Marine Environment Protection Association at its annual ceremony Oct. 27 in New York, where NAMEPA board member Alejandro Trillo praised Martin for his “passion for environmental sustainability every day, in and out of work” and for developing “the first-ever environmental sustainability and energy management program” at his company.
Back in Pacifica, Martin earned second-place honors from the North Coast County Water District’s Water-Wise Garden Contest, both for the beauty of his extensive garden and for using gray water from his home for irrigation.
“I look at my garden and my company in the same way — as part of a holistic system that considers the resources and energy used, the waste we produce, and the people involved,” said Martin. “It’s not wise to address a single problem with a single solution. It’s much better to see how everything is connected and how we can solve several complementary parts at the same time.”
His family, for example, uses shampoos, laundry soap and toothpaste that won’t harm the garden’s plants and flowers. “That also means we’re using chemicals that are less harsh for our bodies. Also, while we need more energy to run the pump for our garden, we added solar panels to handle that load and to power our house with clean electricity.”
The same sort of thinking has allowed him to help his company by developing concepts for multiple renewable energy sources in ports, including micro wind turbines for cranes, “where there is often enough wind blowing,” and to retrofit cranes “so that they create electricity every time they lower a container, just like a hybrid car creates energy when you brake.”
Martin first became interested in ships while growing up near the Port of Los Angeles.
“I was drawn to the ocean and its power ever since my father first took me there when I was 7,” he said. “I felt the ocean’s raw energy, the serene calm seeing the ships on the water, and the different and interesting cargo operations.”
After graduating from the California Maritime Academy, Martin joined the Navy Reserves and served a year in Iraq in 2009 helping with logistics. He also spent a decade in port operations in the ports of Oakland and San Francisco before joining The Pasha Group in 2011.
There, he met his wife, Deirdre Finnegan, who later became a City Council member and mayor of Pacifica. They have two daughters, Nova, 7, and Astra, 5.
“Both girls love working in the garden,” added Martin. “Astra will now only eat blueberries from our yard, and the only kale Nova eats is from our garden.”
