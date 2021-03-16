Villages at Pacifica, formerly known as Marymount Summit/Gateway Apartments in the Fairmont District, now has a new manager. It is the next step required in converting 168 units to designated affordable housing.
The city manager signed the affordable housing regulatory agreement on Jan. 21 to convert 168 units restricted to occupancy by tenants earning no more than 80 percent of San Mateo County area median income, said Tina Wehrmeister, assistant city manager. The agreement lasts 35 years with an option, at the owner’s discretion, to extend it for another 20 years. KH Equities owns the property.
At its meeting March 8, the Pacifica City Council unanimously approved naming the John Stewart Co. as property management agent. Founded in 1978, the company currently manages 140 affordable housing developments in the Bay Area, said Wehrmeister. JSC manages affordable housing units and senior housing, works on development and construction, and offers financial services, according to its website.
Planning staff researched the reputation of JSC in other places where it manages properties, including Redwood City and Palo Alto. All gave good reviews, said Wehrmeister.
“One example was provided where JSC was engaged by a property owner in Redwood City to replace another property management company that was not performing satisfactorily, with improved outcomes since JSC assumed management responsibilities,” Wehrmeister said.
At an earlier meeting, City Council voted to take the necessary steps to convert the former condominiums into affordable housing units. The former owner had pursued a condominium conversion but never sold a unit. The relevant city codes for condominiums would conflict with the affordable housing complex, said Wehrmeister.
Now the 168 units are closer to tax exempt status. The city will lose $122,850 in property tax revenues in the first year as a result of the effort, Wehrmeister said.
Jennifer Wood, vice president of JSC, will manage Villages at Pacifica. She introduced herself at the City Council meeting,
“We have extensive experience with affordable housing,” she said. “For us it means rent- and income-restricted housing.”
No tenant will be evicted as a result of the new ownership, said Wehrmeister.
“When they leave, it will be rented to another affordable unit tenant,” she said.
Sue Digre asked for some units to be set aside for those with developmental disabilities. Wood replied that is not in the immediate plans, but she intends to market to groups that serve those with developmental disabilities.
“We make ways to accommodate them,” she said. “We will have units for those with hearing loss or visual disabilities.”
Daniel Mense, representing the owner KH Equities, said he hopes to submit a design for 42 accessory dwelling units and follow ADA requirements for those.
“We’re working with other communities to see how to convert our existing units,” he said.
