San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday morning they suspect was caught burglarizing a car in Redwood City.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday they arrested 21-year-old Juan Saavedra, after he was allegedly seen at 7:19 a.m. burglarizing a vehicle on the 400 block of Second Avenue.
Deputies located Saavedra, who they say matched the description of the burglar, on the 200 block of Third Avenue. The victim positively identified Saavedra, who police say possessed an unlabeled bottle containing suspected medications they didn’t identify.
Saavedra was booked in the San Mateo County Maguire Correctional Facility for suspected auto burglary and suspected possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
— Bay City News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.