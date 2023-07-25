“Make Me a Pro” soccer camps are coming up in August. The first one will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Sanchez Field, 1220 Linda Mar Boulevard.
“Make Me a Pro” was designed by Kevin Broomfield who has played at the professional level and is bringing his experience to coach local youth. Organizers say to bring water, a snack and a ball. Ages 5 to 7 need a size three ball, and ages 8 to 10 need a size four ball. 10 years and older need a size five ball.
