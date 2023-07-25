“Make Me a Pro” soccer camps are coming up in August. The first one will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Sanchez Field, 1220 Linda Mar Boulevard.  

“Make Me a Pro” was designed by Kevin Broomfield who has played at the professional level and is bringing his experience to coach local youth. Organizers say to bring water, a snack and a ball. Ages 5 to 7 need a size three ball, and ages 8 to 10 need a size four ball. 10 years and older need a size five ball. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Sanchez Library to introduce 24/7 self-service kiosk

  • By April Seager
  • Updated
  • 0

San Mateo County Libraries is embarking on a pilot program to add several easy-to-use, self-service lending machines over the next year. Sanchez Library in Pacifica will host the pilot, receiving the first automated, ADA-accessible, library outpost in the county sometime in the coming months.

Former Giant Pence goes to bat for Linda Mar Beach environs
featured

Former Giant Pence goes to bat for Linda Mar Beach environs

  • By Greta Reich, special to the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 1

Former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence hosted a beach cleanup event on Monday morning at Linda Mar Beach as part of his nonprofit Healthy Planet Project. The group worked in conjunction with the local Pacific Beach Coalition. 

Queer surf groups shred judging criteria at beach

Queer surf groups shred judging criteria at beach

  • By August Howell
  • Updated
  • 0

In any other surf contest, the move would have resulted in confusion, a deducted score or maybe even anger. With only two minutes left in their heat, two riders traveled frontside across the wave. The one closest to the peak suddenly stepped off her board and onto the other. They rode togeth…

San Mateo County looks to snuff out illegal fireworks

San Mateo County looks to snuff out illegal fireworks

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says it is cracking down on illegal fireworks in the run up to Fourth of July. And if a ticket for illegal possession of the potentially dangerous noisemakers isn’t enough to sway revelers, authorities are hoping a new slate of penalties for parents and …

Bloodwork necessary to determine leptospirosis in dogs

Bloodwork necessary to determine leptospirosis in dogs

  • 0

Leptospirosis is a spirochete, which means that it is a spiral-shaped bacteria. It uses that spiral shape to “screw into” tissues such as skin and organs. Dogs and people can acquire leptospirosis from the environment and it can be life-threatening.

Recommended for you