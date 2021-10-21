Traffic headed north and south along the coast has been at a standstill for much of Thursday morning. The reason: a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1, north of the Devil's Slide tunnels.
The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday and involved a trash truck and a white SUV, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch reports. The North County Fire Authority indicated on Twitter that multiple people have been transported to an area hospital. The extent of the injuries was not immediately evident, but CHP has coded it a major-injury accident.
As of 12 p.m., the road was still closed to northbound traffic and slow headed south.
