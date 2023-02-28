The Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Pacifica Tribune, has announced the retirement of Publisher Debra Hershon and the appointment of longtime Editor Clay Lambert as the news organization’s next editor and publisher. The change in leadership took place on Monday.
Hershon worked for the Half Moon Bay Review for decades before the newspaper was purchased by local investors in 2018. After a stint as associate publisher of Marin Magazine, she returned to the San Mateo County coast to lead CNGI, a California benefit corporation, which by then included the Pacifica Tribune. She piloted the organization through a pandemic and the continued disruption of the news business.
“When she returned this last time, she was able to streamline the operation, especially our software and procedures, and continuously improve our publications,” said Rich Klein, CEO of the Coastside News Group. “She was instrumental in the successful merger of the two Coastside newspapers.”
Hershon will continue to consult with the news group through April.
Lambert takes the top management position at the news group after nearly 20 years writing and editing the San Mateo County coast’s newspapers. He has been a writer and editor for large regional daily newspapers and small weeklies in his long career. He has won top awards from the California News Publishers Association and was named the national Editor of the Year by the Suburban Newspaper Association in 2010.
He is a member of the Colorado State University Media Hall of Fame and this year will be a fellow with American Leadership Forum Silicon Valley.
“Clay Lambert is arguably the best small-town newspaper editor in the state and possibly the country,” Klein said. “He has mentored dozens of young journalists. He was editorial director for the previous owners of the Review, with responsibility for newspapers all over the United States.
“He was instrumental in assembling and giving confidence to our local ownership group as we ventured into the turbulent waters of local news,” Klein said. “He is well-known locally and nationally for his insights and experience in both the practice and the business of local journalism.”
Lambert, 60, takes the helm at a particularly challenging time for local news organizations. Thousands of American newspapers have folded since he arrived in Half Moon Bay in 2004. The New York Times reports that 360 newspapers have folded since the onset of the pandemic and that by 2025 one-third of the remaining newspapers could shutter. Most of those that remain have cut staff and editorial budgets to compensate for an advertising climate that has been upended by the rise of well-financed internet platforms and the economic downturn affecting local businesses.
Lambert will be challenged to find a sustainable financial path forward for the unique local news enterprise, which is entirely owned by Coastside investors.
“I am deeply humbled by this opportunity,” Lambert said. “Both the Review
and the Tribune have served the coast for decades, and they are sturdy institutions that build community,
serve as consistent watchdogs and celebrate life on the coast.
“Every day I thank my lucky stars to work in such a beautiful place filled with bright, caring people,” he said. “I’m mindful of the tremendous leadership we’ve had in the past, including Debra, and Chris Hunter in Pacifica, and want to build on that tradition.”
The Coastside News Group publishes the Half Moon Bay Review and the Pacifica Tribune as well as Coastside magazine and affiliated special publications and websites.
