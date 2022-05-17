On Friday, Pacifica 4-H was invited to receive a check from the Pacifica Moose Lodge for $1,500.

The Loyal Order of the Moose donates funds to make communities better places in which to live. Lodges and chapters annually contribute monetary donations, totaling more than $75 million.

This year the local lodge gifted Pacifica 4-H money to fix a shed at Pacifica 4-H farm in Linda Mar.

The shed enables youth to store the equipment needed to raise their animals and keep them healthy for competition at the San Mateo County Fair. Without the donation, the club would not be able to replace its shed.

4-H is always interested in new recruits. You must be between 5 and 18 years old. Adults may volunteer. Monthly club meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School in the library, 1427 Palmetto Ave. There are no meetings over the summer. Contact pacifica4h@gmail.com.

— Rebecca Symons

More Stories

Local artist takes on big projects with coastal ties

Local artist takes on big projects with coastal ties

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

Pete Collom isn’t new to the coast. For years his paintings, dreamy and bright oil depictions of the coastline, have brought a new perspective to the beauty outside our doors. The artist's work hangs in many local restaurants and shops, including Longboard Margarita Bar in Pacifica.

Coach Rush receives top college coach award

Coach Rush receives top college coach award

  • 0

It took seven years since retiring from coaching junior college football, but, on March 12, Coach George Rush, the legendary City College of San Francisco head football coach, added another achievement to his resume. He was inducted into the California Community College Football Coaches Asso…

breaking

No bomb found after Beach Boulevard threat

  • 0

Pacifica Police got a disturbing call on Sunday: someone told them an explosive device had been placed under a parked car on the 2300 block of Beach Boulevard. Hours later, the car had been thoroughly checked, nothing was found and the roadway reopened.

Group continues work to make city ‘age-friendly’

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica Age Friendly Community Coalition, the 3-year-old group that enabled $5 Connect a Ride cab fares and affordable housing information for seniors, is working hard to make the city a more welcoming place.

Mission blue butterfly to be celebrated this Earth Day
featured

Mission blue butterfly to be celebrated this Earth Day

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Many businesses, neighbors and community organizations will fan out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 to clean up Pacifica in an Earth Day celebration organized by the Pacific Beach Coalition.

Supervisor candidate reveals priorities, plans

Supervisor candidate reveals priorities, plans

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

The Coastside News Group asked the four candidates vying to replace San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley to respond to three questions about their priorities and plans for District 3, which includes the Coastside, and the county as a whole. One more specific question asks how candidates w…

