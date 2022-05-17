On Friday, Pacifica 4-H was invited to receive a check from the Pacifica Moose Lodge for $1,500.
The Loyal Order of the Moose donates funds to make communities better places in which to live. Lodges and chapters annually contribute monetary donations, totaling more than $75 million.
This year the local lodge gifted Pacifica 4-H money to fix a shed at Pacifica 4-H farm in Linda Mar.
The shed enables youth to store the equipment needed to raise their animals and keep them healthy for competition at the San Mateo County Fair. Without the donation, the club would not be able to replace its shed.
4-H is always interested in new recruits. You must be between 5 and 18 years old. Adults may volunteer. Monthly club meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School in the library, 1427 Palmetto Ave. There are no meetings over the summer. Contact pacifica4h@gmail.com.
— Rebecca Symons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.