Pacificans with a sweet tooth are mourning a pioneering local businessman who is remembered as a humble man and a master baker.
On July 17, Mazzetti’s Bakery founder Rudy Mazzetti died unexpectedly. The bakery was a lifelong calling for Mazzetti and represented a dream that grew over the years to become a defining feature of the city of Pacifica.
Word of his passing spread quickly throughout the city and beyond, where the cakes and pastries made by Mazzetti’s on Oceana Boulevard are among the most popular baked treats in the Bay Area.
“The priest estimated about 400 people at the service. (Rudy) would have never believed that was for him. Never believed it,” said his wife, Julie Mazzetti. “It’s nice to see the outpouring of love for him.”
Born in 1955, Rudy Mazzetti had baking in his blood the moment he entered this world: His father operated a bakery in Daly City. He began to learn the art of baking himself in his adolescence and by age 18, he and his mother founded Mazzetti’s in the very same storefront in the Manor neighborhood that houses the business today.
Over the next 50 years, word of mouth brought people from all around to try Mazzetti’s famous cakes, pastries and other baked goods. Three generations of Mazzettis would work in the bakery over the next half a century. Angela, one of Mazzetti’s daughters, said that teachers at her son's preschool “asked him what he wants to be when he grows up, and he said, ‘a baker.’”
His family described Rudy as a humble, family-oriented master baker who took immense pride in the work he did. Angela shared a video of a happy family moment around the table during a Thanksgiving dinner.
“Julie is one of the hardest working people I know,” says Rudy Mazzetti , who becomes emotional as he speaks in the video. “Everyone in this family, she takes care of, just about, in one way or another. And then she also took care of 20 people at work, and there's a lot of fires at work, and she put them all out most of the time.
“She handles all of the tough jobs, basically,” he said. “I get to bake.” In the video the family erupts into cheers and a great smile is visible from beneath his signature mustache.
Mazzetti also brought his sense of family to work, where “the guy who cleans the floors is just as important as the baker,” according to Julie Mazzetti. “Our longest employee has been here since I was 1,” said Angela, who is now 31 and has worked in the bakery since she was 15. She and her husband, Matthew, began to help with day-to-day operations since her father began to retire a year ago. They will continue to run the bakery alongside Julie Mazzetti.
“It will be better than ever,” Angela declared. The two generations of Mazzetti women were on the same page when it came to the future of the bakery. “It will never be sold out of the family,” the family’s daughter said. “As much work as it is,” she continued before saying in perfect unison with her mother, “We love it!”
Perhaps most famous among the lineup of delicious baked goods are Mazzetti’s signature cakes, which are much in demand at local weddings. During an interview, a family approached to give their condolences and compliment the wedding cake they had at a recent ceremony. The cakes are so popular that the website reports approximately 700 cakes were made in the past year.
Mazzetti also sponsored Little League baseball teams, raised money for women's centers, and always donated the day's leftover bread and donuts to the Missionaries of Charity.
“We hope to keep his legacy alive with another 50 years in business,” reads the Facebook post from Mazzetti’s. Even now, Rudy Mazzetti continues to uplift the community in the form of a scholarship fund set up in his honor. The Rudy J. Mazzetti Culinary Arts Scholarship Fund “honors his life's work and commitment to bring people together in celebration with delicious pastries and desserts,” by supporting a California student in their culinary aspirations. Pacificans can donate to the fund at bold.org/funds/rudy-j-mazzetti-culinary-arts-scholarship-fund/.
This version corrects three important facts. Rudy Mazzetti died on July 17, and his wife's name is Julie. The original version erroneously stated Mazzetti's mother had owned a bakery as well.
