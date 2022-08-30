Not much is out and about at 4:35 a.m. when Pacifican Charlie Briggs drives to work. That is, except for the coyotes.
Nearly every day, Briggs passes by two or three coyotes at the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Westmoor Avenue in Daly City. He thought it was unusual, so he posted about it on Nextdoor. Dozens of Pacificans commented that they, too, see coyotes all the time.
Wildlife sightings in urban areas have increased over the past few years, according to Ken Paglia, an information officer for California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. Some hypotheses attribute the uptick to changes in both animal and human behavior.
“We’re coexisting with wild animals all the time, even if we’re not seeing them,” said Buffy Martin Tarbox, communications director for the Peninsula Humane Center.
One hypothesis for increased wildlife sightings is increased surveillance. “There’s more ways to catch glimpses of wildlife these days,” said Paglia.
Personal home cameras allow people to see who — and what — passes through their backyards. Sites like Nextdoor prompt people to share this footage, exposing neighborhoods to the coyotes, skunks and mountain lions that stroll their streets while they sleep.
iNaturalist, a joint project between the California Academy of Sciences and National Geographic, encourages people to pay attention to the species in their local ecologies and post pictures of plant and wildlife sightings. Not only can the project engage more people in their natural surroundings, but it can fill in gaps in data. Environmental scientists, including those who work at the Presidio in San Francisco, regularly monitor iNaturalist postings.
For all these reasons, Paglia said, “Reporting has increased. But you have to make sure you don’t confuse reporting with actual sightings.”
While humans may be paying more attention to the species around them, there is also cause to believe that more wildlife is ending up in populated areas, said Paglia. “Drought and wildfire season are contributing to a slight uptick in wildlife activity in urban areas.”
“Animals congregate where there’s a lot of resources,” said Jamie Rudd, an environmental scientist with the Wildlife Health Laboratory at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. As drought parches California habitats, urban area garbage is an alluring buffet for scavengers like coyotes, added Martin Tarbox.
Subjected to constant human exposure, urban coyotes have developed to be less skittish and more exploratory than their rural counterparts, a 2019 study in Scientific Reports found.
Pacifican Kat Roman saw one such “friendly” coyote at the Rockaway Beach Quarry. “He is not scared at all!” she wrote. “Just hangs out.”
Though these coyotes allow for great photos, the
consequence of their acclimation to humans can be dangerous. An extreme example occurred last year, when Contra Costa County authorities had to kill a coyote after it attacked five people, including small children. The animal was unusually aggressive, according to authorities.
To remind coyotes to keep their distance from humans, wildlife experts recommend making people make themselves as big and loud as possible, waving arms, shouting and maintaining eye contact to scare the animals away. Feeding coyotes, or any wild animal, can provoke dangerous behavior.
“Coyotes are not your friend,” said Martin Tarbox. “They’re your neighbor, and you want to coexist with them peacefully.”
Retired Peninsula police chief Kirk Stratton was appointed interim chief of the Pacifica Police Department upon the retirement of Dan Steidle. Stratton will work for the city until a permanent police chief is selected in the near future, City Manager Kevin Woodhouse announced earlier this week.
A quick look at the city of Pacifica budget reveals that most of the expenses are paid for by taxes and fees, directly or indirectly. But sometimes there’s an item tucked away in the small print that tells another kind of money story.
The Pacifica Planning Commission made some changes to the Sharp Park Specific Plan without finalizing a recommendation to City Council at its meeting on July 18. Their next hearing date will be Monday, Aug. 1.
Pacificans Care offered four awards in the annual People Who Care Awards at a reception at the Little Brown Church on Thursday. The People Who Care awardees are Oceana Market, Grocery Outlet, Keira Robalino, and the Fog Fest Organizing Committee.
During the difficult days of the pandemic lockdown in 2020-21 creativity flourished in households throughout the world. The stay-at-home order led many people to fill the hours making things with their hands, whether it was sourdough bread, paintings or some other craft.
Amid calls for shifting armed law enforcement away from calls involving mental health issues, a new collaboration was formed in Half Moon Bay this year that advocates hope could be a model for alternative emergency services countywide.
Marijuana is a common intoxication that we see in veterinary practice. The psychoactive component of cannabis is THC. When THC is consumed by a pet (usually a dog), the clinical manifestations can be quite scary for an owner.
Recommended for you
Local Events
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become an Advocate today!
Receive full access to Pacifica Tribune all day, everyday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.