Those who say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks haven’t met Ollie, the 13-year-old rescue that shreds local waves with his owner, Jenna-Marie Rutherford.
Rutherford, who grew up in San Mateo and moved to Half Moon Bay last May, took up surfing four years ago.
“I’ve always just enjoyed the ocean, but was never brave enough to go in it,” she said. “Finally, I just bit the bullet and it’s been love ever since.”
Ollie, like his owner, wasn’t initially keen on getting in the water.
“He was always afraid of the ocean, never went near water,” said Rutherford.
During the COVID-19 pandemic Ollie became really clingy to Rutherford, so she said it got to the point where it was hard for me to leave home without him. Then recently Ollie lost his hearing, and Rutherford said that since then, that fear of the water is completely gone.
“After he lost his hearing, I figured we’d give (surfing) a shot,” said Rutherford. “Now he’s all about it. He sees the surfboard and he’s so excited to go out. Now it’s a fun thing we do together.”
Rutherford said that once the fear of the water was gone, there haven’t really been any challenges for Ollie to become an avid surfer in this past year.
“He’s just very close with me and we’re very bonded, so the trust that he’s established with me over the last ten years that he’s been with me … that bond, it kind of alleviates that fear for him and he just gets to enjoy it,” she said.
Ollie sits up front on the board and Rutherford sits on the back to help him balance. She said that events like the World Dog Surfing Championships aren’t really on the radar of the duo, but if they get to the point where Ollie can surf independently, she might consider it.
