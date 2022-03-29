August Wilson-Thornton, left, and Sohpia Escobar

August Wilson-Thornton, left, and Sohpia Escobar, juniors at Terra Nova, joined in a demonstration in support of the Ukrainian people on March 4.

Photo courtesy Jenize DeBorja

A group of students gathered during lunch recently in Erick Willemse’s classroom at Terra Nova High School for its weekly Beyond the Bomb club meeting. The students' discussions have taken on more urgency since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing turmoil. 

Since the invasion, the students have centered each meeting around an “action item,” along with discussion. The item on March 22 was learning to write letters to the editor. Other weeks they wrote letters to representatives, and worked on planning a demonstration outside the school in support of Ukraine. 

“I got a sense that many people were feeling powerless to affect everything that is going on,” said Willemse, the club founder and adviser, and also a social science teacher at Terra Nova. “The invasion of Ukraine is like the beginning of what will be a history book chapter in 10 years. Their generation has never seen anything of that magnitude.” 

Willemse started the Terra Nova chapter of the Beyond the Bomb club last year after being a volunteer for the organization since 2016. 

“As someone who has been involved in this kind of work, one of the things I’ve learned is that taking up space and telling people how you feel is a form of power,” said Willemse. “Showing solidarity by occupying that space in front of the school shared our message of No. 1, we support Ukrainians, and that No. 2, these teenagers aren’t going to sit back and let old men decide their fate.” 

Beyond the Bomb is a national campaign working to free the world of the threat of nuclear violence. Activists on the local, state and national levels work to prevent nuclear war and promote investment in human needs over weapons of mass destruction.

“The end goal is to eliminate the threat of nuclear weapons,” said Willemse. “It’s not really an issue that a lot of people talk about, especially high schoolers. Part of it is getting (the students) involved politically, not just with nuclear weapons, but also their other interests. (In the club) they learn the tools of activism, and then they can use those tools for anti-nuclear activism and any of their passions.

“One of my goals is just to build political engagement, but also to build the anti-Putin movement,” he said. 

Eleanor Jonas, president of the Terra Nova chapter, heard Willemse talking about the club in class and decided to join. 

“I have never really thought about nuclear weapons,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in activism, but had never actually done anything.” 

Jonas hopes to empower her fellow peers to take action and speak up. The

club worked every day leading up to the demonstration, making signs, writing speeches and collaborating with other students. On the day of the event they had more than 50 students come out to show support for Ukraine. 

“The United States and Russia have 90 percent of the world’s nukes, or about 13,350 warheads,” said Jonas in a speech at the event. “It would only take 100 to end life as we know it.

“Action needs to be

taken, both by individual citizens and American government representatives to ensure that the current invasion and tensions do not end in nukes decimating countries and populations,” she said.

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

