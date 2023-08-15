When Pacifica was first incorporated in 1957, it was a small city of less than 20,000 residents. Many of those pioneering residents likely wouldn’t recognize the city today.
The development of single-family tract homes across the city brought young families from across the Bay Area in those early days to make Pacifica the suburban community it is today. By 1970, the city had grown to have a population nearly double its initial total, with 36,000 residents calling Pacifica home. But then the population stagnated. Pacifica has not had any significant population growth beyond a reported 38,000 people living in the city recorded in the 2020 census.
Deidra Kennedy Crow, a volunteer at the Pacifica Historical Society, has called Pacifica home since she and her family first moved here in 1954. She has a perspective on the sudden growth and more recent leveling.
“Fortunately, back in the 1970s we had a city council that was committed to keeping our open space open,” she said proudly. “After that there was very little development.”
The protection of natural space and resources turned out to be a double-edged sword. “There is a downside to that, a lack of tax base,” she said. “Our city council and their budget are absolutely impoverished … We’ve really struggled to find a way of increasing our revenue.”
While the numbers might not have changed much, the demographics have. People who settled here in the 1960s and ’70s are now at retirement age and many never left.
“Baby boomers!” Crow said with a chuckle. “That's what they call us.” She pointed out several other people working in the Little Brown Church who had spent almost their entire lives in the city. “People stay put here,” she said.
Census data acquired over the past several decades corroborated Crows assertion.
In 1970, 45 percent of Pacificans were below the age of 20. Another 52 percent were between 20 and 64, often the parents of those children. Only 2.5 percent of the overall population, less than 1,000 people at that time, were over the age of 65.
The 2020 census, on the other hand, reflects a very different time in the city’s history. Nowadays, 25 percent of Pacificans are below the age of 20, a marked decrease from 1970. Fifty-six percent were between 20 and 64, the only demographic that has stayed more or less constant over the years. Those over the age of 65 now make up 19 percent of the population.
Even with the lack of a strong tax base, Pacifica’s large population of senior citizens enjoy a “wonderful, vital and active senior community and that helps people stay on this mortal plane a little longer,” said Crow. “There is everything a senior would want.” While the senior citizens are being well cared for in their twilight years, Crow acknowledged the need for the injection of new blood in the city's veins. She hopes that there is a way to “find a way to encourage more people to live here or more small businesses to come, or light industry of some sort that could add to our tax base.”
In order to attract more people to Pacifica, new and more affordable, higher density housing will be erected in the place of Oddstad school, which sat vacant for more than a decade. The old school is an example of how the aging population has affected the community over the years. The school closed in 2004 after a decade of dwindling student numbers and is now being demolished in favor of a condominium complex, a portion of which will be set aside for affordable housing. Construction on the project is set to begin in 2024 and will be completed the following year.
This is the beginning of a large push for an increase in Pacifica’s housing stock. The most recent housing element plans for an increase in new housing projects. From 2014 to 2022, only 413 new living spaces were created across the entire city. The new 2023 to 2031 plan calls for 1,892 additional housing units. If the Oddstad project is successful, Pacifica could end up growing vertically and attract new people and businesses to its sandy shores.
