Coastside Summer Camp Fair releases matrix

Summer camps are an engaging and fun way to spend the school break, but with so many local options, some parents can find the process overwhelming.

In 2014, a group of parents got together to create an event where parents and summer camps could come together. The annual Coastside Summer Camp Fair, which took place outside of New Leaf Community Market in Half Moon Bay, provided a place for families to browse local summer programs and ask questions.

For the last couple of years, the fair has been held virtually due to COVID-19.

This year, organizers took it a step further, creating a Coastside Summer Camp Fair matrix. The graph includes the camp name, description, website, age range, volunteer or work opportunities for older kids or adults, and when the camp is in session. The matrix allows for easy browsing and comparison for those looking to register for programs this summer.

To access the matrix, visit the Coastside Summer Camp Fair Facebook page under recent posts. General questions can be directed to Stephanie Weber at sweber@ourmarketingperson.com.

Emma Spaeth

Get ready for Terra Nova 2002 reunion

Calling all Terra Nova High School class of 2002 graduates!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years already, but, after the last couple of years, organizers from the Class of 2002 think all of their classmates deserve to celebrate. Join them on Saturday, Sept. 17, to relive old memories and create some new ones.

Advance ticket sales only. Search “Terra Nova 20-year reunion” on Eventbrite for more details and to purchase tickets. Email questions to tntigers2002@gmail.com.

from staff reports

More Stories

breaking

Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

  • From staff reports
  • 0

A pedestrian died in a traffic collision on Skyline Boulevard between Manor Drive and King Drive at 9:30 p.m. on Monday and the incident remains under investigation by the Pacifica Police Department.

Comment period extended 15 days for city report

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council unanimously granted a 15-day extension of time to respond to the draft environmental impact report of the General Plan and the Sharp Park Specific Plan at its meeting on Monday.

Professor warns of pension obligations across region

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

After a decade of presenting information about pension system debt in California, the pension tracker website created by Stanford’s Joe Nation will shut down at the end of February. Nation believes that the website has helped draw attention to the problem and some reforms have been made, but…

State, San Mateo County end mask mandate in most settings

State, San Mateo County end mask mandate in most settings

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

As of today, California no longer requires masks to be worn in most indoor settings.  A mask mandate reinstated on Dec. 15, 2021, to help stop the spread of the Omicron variant expired at midnight, effectively ending a phase of the pandemic.

breaking

Smoke from prescribed burn may be visible

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Coastal residents may see smoke today as Cal Fire expects to conduct a prescribed burn at TomKat Ranch on the South Coast. The burn is part of larger efforts to mitigate the risk of wildfires like those that have decimated parts of California in recent years.

breaking

Comment period may be extended for crucial city report

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

On the agenda for the City Council meeting on Monday is a recommendation by City Manager Kevin Woodhouse to extend the public comment period for the draft environmental impact report for the General Plan update and the Sharp Park Specific Plan. The suggestion is to add 15 days to the origina…

breaking

County joins others in ending mask mandate Feb. 16

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Health officials from 11 Bay Area jurisdictions including San Mateo County say they will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16.

District 3 Supervisor race takes shape

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

Year-end financial disclosures submitted by four candidates hoping to replace San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley provide an early view of how the race might unfold in the coming months.

