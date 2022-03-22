Coastside Summer Camp Fair releases matrix
Summer camps are an engaging and fun way to spend the school break, but with so many local options, some parents can find the process overwhelming.
In 2014, a group of parents got together to create an event where parents and summer camps could come together. The annual Coastside Summer Camp Fair, which took place outside of New Leaf Community Market in Half Moon Bay, provided a place for families to browse local summer programs and ask questions.
For the last couple of years, the fair has been held virtually due to COVID-19.
This year, organizers took it a step further, creating a Coastside Summer Camp Fair matrix. The graph includes the camp name, description, website, age range, volunteer or work opportunities for older kids or adults, and when the camp is in session. The matrix allows for easy browsing and comparison for those looking to register for programs this summer.
To access the matrix, visit the Coastside Summer Camp Fair Facebook page under recent posts. General questions can be directed to Stephanie Weber at sweber@ourmarketingperson.com.
— Emma Spaeth
Get ready for Terra Nova 2002 reunion
Calling all Terra Nova High School class of 2002 graduates!
It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years already, but, after the last couple of years, organizers from the Class of 2002 think all of their classmates deserve to celebrate. Join them on Saturday, Sept. 17, to relive old memories and create some new ones.
Advance ticket sales only. Search “Terra Nova 20-year reunion” on Eventbrite for more details and to purchase tickets. Email questions to tntigers2002@gmail.com.
— from staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.