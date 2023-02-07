With a massive king tide and long period swell in full effect, a pair of local lifeguards not old enough to drink beer saved two people in peril on Half Moon Bay beaches.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, Riley Rhodes and Max Hunter, two California State Lifeguards who patrol beaches from Montara to Pescadero, plunged into the ocean to rescue a drowning man just before dark. The lifeguards were 10 minutes away from clocking out for the day when they received a call at 5:50 p.m. that a swimmer was in distress at Poplar Beach.
From the cliff, Rhodes and Hunter saw the victim about 300 yards out to sea, donned their wetsuits, fins and life buoys, and went in after him. For the next half-hour, the lifeguards navigated swift currents and unrelenting surf to get to the spot where they hoped they would find their swimmer.
But with the light fading fast, they still couldn’t find him. Hunter, an 18-year-old in his first full lifeguarding on the Coastside, said they finally heard the man screaming for help, and only after a brief call and response did the lifeguards find him about 500 yards from shore.
“He was in a wetsuit, which probably saved his life,” said Rhodes, a 20-year-old with multiple rescues under her belt. “He was out there for a really long time.”
Pummeled by breaking waves, Rhodes and Hunter kept their cool and got the swimmer, a man in his 30s, into their floatation. But in the darkness, nobody on shore could see that the lifeguards had found him. Above them, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter scanned the choppy waters, and a Harbor Patrol vessel motored nearby. Because the swimmers were much closer to the boat than the beach, they attempted to swim to the vessel. But after several minutes, they didn’t make much ground, and the Harbor Patrol didn’t see them.
“Everyone on shore didn’t see us, and the Harbor Patrol didn’t see us,” Rhodes said. “Which is totally understandable for the other authorities. It was very dark, and we didn’t really have a way of communicating with anybody.”
The party of three then turned south and swam roughly a mile to exit the water at Redondo Beach. Rhodes stayed with the man, who did not need medical attention, while Hunter ran north to alert the other responding agencies, which included the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Coastside Fire Protection District and San Mateo County Harbor District.
From the time they left the sand, it took nearly an hour of swimming in the dark to get the swimmer back to shore. Rhodes and Hunter said the swimmer calmed down once he got floatation and did his best to get back to shore.
“Once we got the victim, I was pretty comfortable with the situation,” Hunter said. “He seemed to be fine, so I thought we could get him to shore safely.”
Rhodes, who did six seasons of the California State Junior Lifeguards Program in Half Moon Bay, said she was grateful for the other personnel at the scene, even if they didn’t see them on the ocean’s surface.
“Max and I were fine, but just having those agencies show up felt really comforting in that moment,” she said.
It wasn’t the first rescue the two lifeguards handled on that Saturday. At 10:40 a.m. Rhodes and Hunter rescued a fisherman swept offshore at Venice State Beach. The fisherman had been knocked down in the shore break, and his waders filled with water before getting sucked out in a rip current. Rhodes was first on the scene and had help from a local surfer.
