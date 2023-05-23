“It's been a long time since those days back in Westview!" Larry Foster's elementary school classmate Suzy Baker wrote on The Virtual Wall, an online version of the Vietnam War Memorial, on Valentine's Day, 2008. "We all had a lot of fun, didn't we? I never thought we would lose you. You were one of the sweetest people around.
"My brother, Dewey, went to Vietnam also, but we were lucky enough to get him back," Baker went on to write. "I wish your family had been as lucky. Always know you will never be forgotten and you will always be loved."
Lawrence "Larry" Eugene Foster was born in San Bruno, to Sam and Lena Foster on June 23, 1947. He was the eldest of Sam and Lena's four sons: Larry, Pete, Cornell and Nathan. The family lived at 468 Glasgow Drive in Pacifica's Westview neighborhood. Sam worked for Doelger Enterprises.
Pat (Daniels) Lind and Larry Foster met at Pacific Heights Middle School in San Bruno.
"Larry and I spent a lot of time laughing in the back of the room in middle school, particularly in eighth grade," she recalled. "Though somehow, we never got in trouble for it! Larry had a great sense of humor and a beautiful smile. He always struck me as sensitive and a little shy."
Like Foster, Lind also went to Oceana High School in Pacifica. The two remained friendly though they didn't have any classes together. Lind remembers one of their last conversations.
"When we were juniors, I heard that Larry was enlisting in the Marines," she said. "I saw him in the school office. I asked him to please consider staying in school until at least he graduated and then think about it. I tried talking him out of going but his mind was made up. I always felt so badly about it."
Foster joined the Marines after his junior year. In August he left Pacifica for his recruit training in San Diego. Home in December, he spent Christmas with his family. After the holidays, Foster stayed for a short while with his Aunt Beatrice in Los Angeles. "He was so fond of her," his mom would later tell the Pacifica Tribune.
His mom and dad, younger brothers and his aunt were all there when Larry deployed from Camp Pendleton in January to serve his country in Vietnam. He was given a number of little gifts to take with him, and his youngest brother, Nathan, who was all of 6, did not want to be left out of the gift-giving. So Nathan reached into his pocket and gave his big brother all the money he had been saving — 12 cents. That was the last time Larry and his family truly shared a heartfelt laugh.
Larry Foster had a brief stop in Hawaii and then he and his fellow Marines took off for Da Nang Air Base in Vietnam.
U.S. Marine Corps 0311 Rifleman Pvt. Lawrence Eugene Foster served with D Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, 3rd Marine Division. He was in Vietnam long enough to receive and be thrilled with the three boxes of records his mom sent. He also wrote his mom that he couldn't believe someone he had never met before, "a girl in Wisconsin named Kay," had sent him a package. His mom was just getting ready to send her son another package when the telegram came. It was Saturday, May 21, 1966.
"Your son, Lawrence Foster, was injured in the vicinity of Da Nang. He received fragmentation wounds in the back, both legs and the right hand from an unknown explosive device while participating in an operation against hostile forces. He is receiving treatment at the station hospital in Da Nang. His condition is serious and his prognosis is guarded. You will be kept informed."
On Sunday, May 22, there was a knock on the Fosters' front door. It was Sgt. Major Shoemaker from the Marine Corps Reserve Training Center. He quietly asked for permission to enter and suggested the family be seated. They learned that Larry had been flown from the station hospital in Da Nang to Clark Air Base on Luzon Island in the Philippines for more intensive care. But his injuries were too great. He died earlier that Sunday. The stunned family sat frozen in grief.
Larry's father didn't eat for several days. He went to work because he needed to do something. His brother Pete cried all day when he heard the news. When Pacifica Tribune reporter Berenice Palmer stopped by the family's home the next day, the whole family sat with her, but only Larry's mom and his brother Pete spoke.
"Larry liked jet mechanics," Pete Foster told Berenice. "He might have gone into that or electronics."
Lena Foster told the reporter that her son had "passed the test and was looking forward to the training he would receive as soon as his duty in Vietnam with the 1st Platoon was finished."
His aunt Beatrice Wheeler was there as well. She made her way to Pacifica as soon as she heard the news about her beloved nephew.
"Mrs. Wheeler and Larry's mother kept shaking their heads in stunned horror," Palmer wrote in her Tribune article that ran on the front page under the headline, "Westview, Oceana boy dies of battle wounds."
On Oct. 10, 2007, Marine Gary Lisle wrote about Foster on the Marines "Together We Served" website. "Only a short time together, as friends and fellow Marines, but brothers forever," he wrote.
"He was on patrol from Hill 55," Lisle continued, "just shortly after we left perimeter duty at Da Nang Airbase, when he was killed. It seems like he was with us for a short time, but is always with us in our thoughts and prayers. To his family and friends, our condolences."
Every Pacifica kid who died serving their country left their community in grief. Foster was the first to fall. Even today, people who were at either Oceana or Terra Nova high schools during the Vietnam War years know Foster's name, even if they did not know him personally. The Marine with the "beautiful smile," the first Pacifica kid to die in Vietnam, was just 32 days shy of his 19th birthday.
Foster’s death would also mark the first time Pacifica's City Council adjourned a meeting in memory of a Pacifican killed in Vietnam.
When the news of Larry's death broke, the American flag was flown at half-staff at Oceana, Terra Nova and City Hall. Even today, Oceana class reunions set a table for the two Oceana students, Larry Foster and George A. Cabano Jr., who died in Vietnam. The table settings include their photos and the rubbings of their names from the Vietnam Memorial Wall. Foster's name is located at Panel 07E, Line 101. Oceana also keeps a memorial board dedicated to the pair of former students near the school's office.
The Purple Heart recipient is buried at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno.
"Larry had so much potential," his friend Lind said, "and he died so young. I will never forget him."
Jean Bartlett can be contacted through Bartlett's Biographies.
