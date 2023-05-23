Larry Foster

Larry Foster’s eighth-grade portrait from Pacific Heights Middle School 

“It's been a long time since those days back in Westview!" Larry Foster's elementary school classmate Suzy Baker wrote on The Virtual Wall, an online version of the Vietnam War Memorial, on Valentine's Day, 2008. "We all had a lot of fun, didn't we? I never thought we would lose you. You were one of the sweetest people around.

"My brother, Dewey, went to Vietnam also, but we were lucky enough to get him back," Baker went on to write. "I wish your family had been as lucky. Always know you will never be forgotten and you will always be loved."

Larry Foster's death in Pacifica Tribune, 1966

The Tribune noted Larry Foster's death on the front page on May 25, 1966

