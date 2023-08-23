Representatives from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office last week presented countywide crime data from the last fiscal year to the Half Moon Bay City Council. While both parties lauded what they characterized as increasing engagement between local law enforcement and the community, the Sheriff’s Office’s own data pointed to a discrepancy in arrest demographics.
Latinos, who make up 25 percent of San Mateo County’s population according to the 2020 Census, accounted for nearly half of the department’s arrests for three months this year.
According to the Sheriff’s Office's online transparency portal, from January through March, the department logged 2,590 reports and made 827 arrests countywide. It showed 367 of those arrested, or 44 percent, were identified as Latinos. The next largest arrest demographic, those identified as white, accounted for 255 arrests, or less than 31 percent.
In a phone call with the Tribune, Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan acknowledged that, anecdotally, a large number of Latino arrests in the county come from areas with high Latino populations, like Half Moon Bay (31.9 percent) and North Fair Oaks (69.9 percent), according to the 2020 Census. Monaghan said there are nuances in how crimes and arrests are counted, and that higher population density or higher poverty rates can lead to more property crime.
“We have a vested interest in figuring this out and making sure that we’re not doing anything that would damage our credibility in the communities we serve,” Monaghan said.
Those arrest numbers correspond to bookings in Redwood City’s Maguire Correctional Facility. During the same three-month period, 1,230 people identified as Latinos were booked in jail, just over 43 percent of all 2,805 bookings in that period. Bookings for other groups, like white (673) and Black (519) were lower. According to the transparency portal, most of the arrests in the county (81 percent) are from other agencies, while the Sheriff’s Office accounts for 14 percent of those incarcerated here. The racial demographics of arrestees per agency were not presented. On average, half of those booked in the three months were San Mateo County residents.
“Some of this is just technology,” Monaghan said. “It gives you all the folks that are booked in our correctional facility, which is not representative of those the Sheriff’s Office is arresting and booking.”
The department also made 2,788 traffic stops from January through March. More than 1,200 of those stopped were identified as white, while 987 people were identified as Latino. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the vast majority of stops, around 2,400, were for traffic violations.
During last week’s City Council Meeting, Monaghan and Capt. Rebecca Albin presented Half Moon Bay crime data from July 2022 through June 2023. The demographics for local arrests were not presented.
The collected information represents a major shift in how the Sheriff’s Office tracks crime and arrest data. Prior to September 2021, the department used a Uniform Crime Reporting System. Two years ago, the department switched to the more detailed National/California Incident-Based Reporting System in order to get consistent reporting across the state and federal level, Albin said. The newer system collects data from 22 categories, whereas the previous system only counted eight. This means the Sheriff’s Office couldn’t compare this past year’s crimes to Half Moon Bay’s historical trends. Albin noted there are more than 200 types of aggravated assault.
“This is not ideal,” Albin said. “It’s the reason why, I think, a lot of records people in the last year probably wanted early retirement. Because it’s all new and we’re all dealing with it.”
The presentation also had figures on the county’s Psychiatric Emergency Response Team, a collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office and San Mateo County’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services. PERT aims to respond to mental health crises and reduce the risk of potentially violent encounters between mentally ill people and law enforcement. The team reviews all mental health cases within the Sheriff’s Office.
“Racial equality is front and center for any law enforcement agency,” Monaghan said. “At the end of the day, our credibility is in the way we police and making sure there’s a feeling of equity in the way we do our job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.