Two of the most polluted beaches in California are located in San Mateo County, but so is one of the cleanest.
According to a recent report from the Los Angeles-based environmental advocacy group Heal the Bay, both Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica and Pillar Point Harbor have some of the worst water quality in the state. On the other hand, Bean Hollow State Beach, near Pescadero, has exceptional water quality. (While Bean Hollow’s water may be clean, experts say heavy surf and rip tides make it dangerous to swim there.) Heal the Bay’s annual Beach Report Card rates water quality in terms of the presence of fecal bacteria, which is found in human and animal waste and can make beachgoers sick. Linda Mar and Pillar Point Harbor were called out as “Beach Bummers” in previous reports for contamination problems that have long vexed officials and beachgoers alike.
“I’m extremely frustrated that our beaches are polluted,” said Jim Pruett, San Mateo County Harbor District’s general manager, who added that the district collaborates with various county and city agencies to try to mitigate the contamination. Pruett said the bacteria comes not from the harbor itself but from storm drain outfall that then becomes trapped within the harbor, a conclusion echoed by the report.
Linda Mar’s contamination comes primarily from the San Pedro Creek, which delivers upstream pollutants from multiple sources to the ocean. In an email, Cindy Abbott, chair of Pacifica’s Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission, wrote that she finds it “a bit astonishing” that the public doesn’t pay closer attention to the signage at the creek mouth that warns of the high levels of bacteria there.
Data from the San Mateo Resource Conservation District indicates the bacteria likely originates from multiple sources. Bob Palacio, Pacifica’s Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department director, wrote in an email that those sources may include horses, dogs, wildlife, humans, microorganisms and sediments. Pruett said pet waste is believed to be one of the major contributors of bacterial contamination in the harbor, though not the only one.
The portion of Linda Mar that adjoins the creek has the third-worst water quality in the state, with only the Santa Monica Pier and Playa Blanca near Tijuana, Mexico, receiving worse ratings. (Three Tijuana-area beaches monitored by San Diego County water authorities were included in Heal the Bay’s analysis.) Pillar Point Harbor’s Capistrano Avenue beach area is seventh on the list of ten Beach Bummers.
Five out of 10 of this year’s Beach Bummers are located in San Mateo County. In addition to Linda Mar and Pillar Point, three sites in Foster City also made the list: Marlin Park, Erckenbrack Park and Gull Park, all located in Foster City.
Bean Hollow was one of only two California beaches to make the group’s honor roll for receiving exceptional water quality ratings, a list that contained more than 50 sites last year. The only other beach to receive the honor roll designation in the most recent report was Point Loma Lighthouse in San Diego.
According to the report, “the unprecedented amount of rain that fell across California during the 2022–2023 winter led to an enormous dip in water quality and a very short Honor Roll list,” as rain washed various contaminants into the ocean.
