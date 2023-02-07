Cymbals crashed and a sharp drumbeat boomed in the courtyard behind Sanchez Library branch in Pacifica on Feb. 1 as Leung’s White Crane Dragon and Lion Dance Association performed the lion dance for a small crowd that had gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
The music, which featured Michael Chiu on cymbals and Ellison Huang on drum, served as an evocative sound effect.
“It’s supposed to represent the loud, popping sound of firecrackers,” said David Luong, team leader at Leung’s White Crane. The company was originally founded by three brothers in Oakland in 1971 and eventually relocated to San Francisco’s Chinatown. Every year, members of the company compete in international lion dance competitions.
The dancers inside the colorful, oversized lion costume at Sanchez Library last week were brothers Justin and Daniel Li. As the music synchronized with their movements, the Li brothers danced inside the costume, and, at various points in the performance, one stood on the other’s knees to make the lion stand upright. The performers also created facial expressions for the lion.
“There’s a little string that’s attached to the eyes where you pull it and the lion blinks,” said Luong. “There’s a string that moves the ears, too.”
Lions are not native to China, but historical records suggest that some specimens had reached the country from the West around the year 200 BC and that they were among the menagerie of exotic animals kept in Han-dynasty imperial parks. The Chinese lion dance dates back to the seventh-century Tang dynasty.
“The purpose of the lion dance is to bring in the New Year, bring in luck, and to scare away all the evil spirits,” said Luong.
At the end of the performance, a red banner was unfurled onto the ground in front of the lion. It read “Happy Lunar New Year of The Rabbit.” Members of the audience then took turns posing for a photo keepsake.
