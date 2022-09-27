After this month, patrons visiting the Linda Mar Post Office will no longer be served by “scurrilous scumbag” Ed Seekamp, as he has been known to describe himself. The well-known front-window clerk will retire on Friday.
For seven years, Seekamp has brightened the days of his customers with quips and friendly service as they bought stamps, dropped off packages and picked up their mail. A mundane errand became a chance for a warm human interaction if Seekamp was at the window.
Pointing to the customer survey at the bottom of the receipt, he’d urge patrons to fill it out. “Take our survey and be sure to tell them Ed is a scurrilous scumbag." Or, “Tell them Ed's electric shock treatment didn't work and he needs to go back to the asylum.” Customers grumpy from standing in line left the window with a chuckle.
Before this job, Seekamp spent 30 years as a software developer. He started working for the post office soon after moving to Pacifica with his wife nine years ago. He has spent some time in the Pacific Manor office, but Linda Mar has been his main site.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “I’ve made a lot of friends and had some great customers. There are nice folks in Pacifica.”
He downplays his impact, saying, “I just try to give people a funny line at the window.” It has made a difference to people, though. Longtime customer Mary Larsen said, “He knows all the regulars by name. He's friendly, kind, helpful, funny, all while being professional.”
Seekamp is keeping his retirement plans low-key.
“I’ve got some household chores to catch up on,” he said, and there might be some small trips to Monterey or other local destinations. The most important thing will be his music. Seekamp has played trombone in the Skyline College Jazz Band for six or seven years, and he’s looking forward to spending more time and energy on that pursuit.
Customer Larsen expressed what many post office patrons will surely echo: “I'll miss him!”
