The Sharp Park Library is hosting a virtual poetry reading night, welcoming everyone regardless of experience with the art form. The Zoom event will feature the city’s poet laureate, Toni Mirosevich, reading some of her works before the floor is opened up to guests.
Guests are welcome to bring poems they have written or selections from other authors they enjoy. The first meeting is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 22, and is open to anyone 18 and older.
“People just want to express ideas and support in
surprising ways … people have ways of expressing themselves that are maybe not traditional, fancy, super formal poetry forms, but that are inventive and creative. And that's something we are hoping, to cultivate in this space,” said Katie Woods, communications manager for the county library system.
In order to participate in the reading, people must submit their chosen poem to Woods when they sign up for the event. Woods also will be the organizer for the readings.
Woods, Mirosevich and the library decided that a virtual event would offer the most accessibility, but they are also open to feedback from participants. Sharp Park Library has a hybrid book club — which is a model Woods mentioned as a continuation of this month’s event.
For this first meeting Woods and Mirosevich are leaving poem choices open but have discussed themes for future meetings. Mirosevich offered plenty of advice for those who might want to write their own poem for the reading.
“People do it naturally,” Mirosevich said. “You see something, and it looks like something else. So, if you see the sea, and it's a particular color green, you think I know that green that looks like the green of that plant in my yard … When they see an image, they see a picture, they see a person, and in their minds, immediately, they often compare that and liken that to something else.
“If anyone told me that poems were about this fancy thing … I would have never written a poem,” she said. “So, you can write poems about anything, your job, the walk, anything, and it can be what happens in our day. You could write one right now.”
She provided an example of how her first poetry book opened up with a poem she had written about one of her old jobs pressure-washing bathrooms in parks.
