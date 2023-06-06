Pacifica poet laureate Toni Mirosevich

Pacifica poet laureate Toni Mirosevich is helping to bring poetry to the masses through a new virtual reading available to all through the Sharp Park Library.

Tribune file photo

The Sharp Park Library is hosting a virtual poetry reading night, welcoming everyone regardless of experience with the art form. The Zoom event will feature the city’s poet laureate, Toni Mirosevich, reading some of her works before the floor is opened up to guests. 

Guests are welcome to bring poems they have written or selections from other authors they enjoy. The first meeting is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 22, and is open to anyone 18 and older. 

