On Saturday, the Friends of Pacifica Sharp Park Library held its most popular book sale at its favorite library.
The library has held at least two book sales every year for the past two decades. While it was hard to maintain the tradition throughout the pandemic, the library has finally started seeing similar numbers of buyers as in pre-pandemic days.
“This has been the best one we’ve had since COVID,” said Caroline Barba, the book sales chairwoman.
The sales area was covered with boxes of books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for shoppers to browse through. All the items were reasonably priced, with one option to fill a plastic shopping bag for $3.
“It’s one of the easy ways we raise money, and it's a chance for people to recycle their books and get them out in the community,” explained Barba.
The library had something for all ages and even categorized the books based on genre or interests.
“My husband and I do vintage thrifting, older music, coffee-table books. I look for fantasy and sci-fi,” said browser Cassie Cook. This was her first time shopping at the sale.
Cook had several CDs and books in her arms, as did many of the other patrons.
“There are so many great things! I love the inter-library borrowing system and I come here to work quietly a lot, and the staff is amazing,” Cook continued, “I would urge people to support libraries; they're an amazing contribution to society.”
Friends of Sharp Park Library plan to hold another sale in December and there is a possibility of some smaller pop-ups throughout the year. Barba encourages people to keep an eye out for the ads posted around the library, on highways and in the paper.
