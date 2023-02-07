The Pacifica Library Foundation has voted to dissolve its council after nearly 20 years of supporting local libraries.
The Pacifica Library Foundation was founded in 2003, with the mission of identifying “Pacifica’s long-term needs and expectations for library services, and to take the necessary steps to accomplish them,” according to the press release PLF issued earlier this month. The work most recently included collecting funds for a new library in Pacifica.
“When I joined the board of the foundation in 2010, we were working toward bringing a new library to Pacifica,” explained Ellen Ron, the PLF’s vice president. “To that end, we did lots of outreach to various community groups, had information booths at the various Fog Fests, did polling to find out the levels of support in the community for a bond measure.”
Michael Ransom, the president of the PLF since 2016, said that a failed vote led the city to the idea that a wider group was needed to support bond measures despite the support from Pacifica voters. PLF’s work will be taken over by the San Mateo City Council’s Library Advisory Committee, which was formed in 2016.
“At that point the city felt they needed to get more people and greater diversity involved in trying to pass a bond measure in the future. With the creation of that organization (LAC) the people of PLF took the initiative over the past few years to consider stepping aside,” Ransom said.
“The Library Advisory Committee has taken on the work that the foundation used to do. It doesn't make sense for the PLF to duplicate those efforts,” said Ron.
Despite this transition, the PLF’s goals will live on. Any of the funding that was raised for the new library or for PLF will be “transferred to the San Mateo County Library Foundation and placed into an account that may only be used for the planning, construction or other appropriate activity related to the building of a new Pacifica Library,” according to a prepared release.
Both Ron and Ransom wanted to thank the community for supporting the Pacifica Library Foundation throughout the years.
