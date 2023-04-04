In an effort to promote the conversation around menstruation and menstrual equity, several libraries in San Mateo County are starting to offer free menstrual products to the public.
“This is a real step forward for our communities,” said Sara McDowell, a San Carlos City Council member and chair of the county library board. “I frequently say that our libraries are so much more than just a place for books. Offering these products at our libraries makes a lot of sense. And pads and tampons are really necessary and basic supplies, just like toilet paper and soap.”
The libraries in San Mateo County are following renewed efforts to make menstrual products available for free in other facilities that benefit from state funding. Studies show that many teens struggle to afford period products and over 80 percent of surveyed women stated that they have started their period unexpectedly in a public area.
“San Mateo County Libraries is proud to be part of a growing number of public organizations that are joining this national movement,” Anne-Marie Despain, director of library services, said in a recent press release. “We hope that providing these essential supplies in our libraries will help support and alleviate stress for those individuals experiencing a lack of access to menstrual products.”
The 13 libraries in the county also hosted a special Power Up Afternoon last week with guest authors Karen Schneemann and Lily Williams who wrote “Go with the Flow.” The book looks at “friendship, periods, puberty, menstrual equity and what it means to be an activist.” The event was live-streamed.
“I think just having these products available in a place that our teams and our youth frequent is really important. And I'm very proud of the library's role and, you know, taking leadership and saying that it's time to turn the page on period poverty by making these products easily available in our communities,” said McDowell.
