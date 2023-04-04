In an effort to promote the conversation around menstruation and menstrual equity, several libraries in San Mateo County are starting to offer free menstrual products to the public. 

“This is a real step forward for our communities,” said Sara McDowell, a San Carlos City Council member and chair of the county library board. “I frequently say that our libraries are so much more than just a place for books. Offering these products at our libraries makes a lot of sense. And pads and tampons are really necessary and basic supplies, just like toilet paper and soap.”

