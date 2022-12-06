The holiday spirit seemed to be everywhere in Pacifica over the weekend.
Santa himself had a police escort through town, and many good boys and girls took the opportunity to have a word with the jolly old elf. Later, Pacificans gathered in Rockaway Beach for the traditional lighting of the tree. Rain left revelers a bit wet but no worse for wear.
And many people turned out for a first: Holly Jollypalooza at Eureka Square. The holiday event was propelled by music and merriment and timed to end so that everyone could hustle over to see the tree glow for the first time this season. (See more event photos in this story)
The fun continues this week with the Winter Art Faire, which is presented by the Art Guild of Pacifica at the Sanchez Art Center.
In honor of Arbor Day, student and community volunteers planted 30 trees in Pacifica over the course of last week. The main event happened on Saturday, when more than 60 volunteers planted 20 trees at Oceana High School.
There is a new holiday event coming to Pacifica in December and organizers hope it becomes tradition. The Holly Jollypalooza is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eureka Square shopping center on Sunday, Dec. 4.
According to a San Mateo County health bulletin, more than 16 million Californians, including many children, struggle with food insecurity. Help feed the hungry this holiday season by donating to a local organization that distributes food to the people who need it.
A decorated SWAT team member has filed a damning sex discrimination and hostile workplace lawsuit against the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The suit was filed in San Mateo County Superior Court on Nov. 9.
Updated: 10 a.m., Nov. 9: On Wednesday morning, Pacifica voters were awaiting the winners in two City Council races and the final results of a pair of meaningful ballot measures. The polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, after weeks of mail-in and in-person voting. The early results include mai…
Two seats on the Pacifica City Council and local representation on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors were among the important decisions being made by local voters as polls closed on Tuesday. The Nov. 8 midterm elections included local and state races that will shape the area’s govern…
