The urban farm known as Lenny’s Lettuce has opened its Saturday market for another season, offering a rotating assortment of fresh produce and a particularly Pacifica element to the spring salad bowl.
The secret to the picture-perfect salad crops like lettuces, radishes and turnips is that there is no secret, according to Lenny Richards, owner of Lenny’s Lettuce.
“The plants just need a little attention and love,” he said. “I’m not doing anything special. It’s just proper spacing of the plants and nurturing.”
Lenny’s Lettuce practices surface composting, which means that the farmers don’t till the soil.
“We’re not turning the soil over with a shovel,” said Richards. “We’re just putting compost on top and letting the ground stay in its natural state.”
Because the farm uses this method, the heavy rains earlier in the year turned out to be mostly a benefit, not a hindrance. The compost essentially acts like a sponge, allowing the rain to soak directly into the ground and saturate it.
Richards said that the rain delayed some of the planting. Still, there are all kinds of crops in the works, including microgreens and strawberries. Later in the season, look for tomatoes, cucumbers, sugar snap peas, carrots, beets and a lot of kale.
“We kind of go with the season,” said Richards.
Lenny’s Lettuce is located at 2107 Palmetto Ave. in Pacifica. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. Cash payments are accepted along with Venmo and PayPal.
Richards encouraged shoppers to eat local. “Get food as close to home as you can,” he said.
