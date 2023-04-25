Nancy Margulies, age 75, has lived in Montara for a third of her life and is an active member of the Coastside Jewish Community and its Spirituality Chavurah. I regard her as a dear friend and role model for how to view aging from a spiritual perspective.
As many Coastsiders know, Margulies has led an incredibly busy and productive life writing books, creating art, performing her own one-woman theatrical shows, making documentaries, doodling almost nonstop, and much more. For Margulies, creativity is a form of activism, as much of her work is in direct response to the social issues we face today. She shared these reflections on aging.
“As I was thinking about the whole aging process, there are different stages of life that we’ve gone through,” she said. “In some of them, like when we had young children or when we were working and building a career, there wasn't much time to contemplate or meditate. After reaching retirement age, many of us are suddenly confronted with a lot of free time. We can use that time to meet the challenges of emotional, intellectual, and spiritual development through activities that have value for us and that we finally have the time for.
“In CJC’s Spirituality Chavurah, we recently began to explore spirituality beyond its traditional forms and agreed that one way we could deepen our experience and our connection to one another would be to spend time together in nature, not rushing along but to really take our time and be present with nature and with the beauty of the area where we live,” Margulies said. “We are particularly lucky that anytime you step outside here on the Coastside, you can be awestruck by its beauty.
“In terms of my capacity to continue to learn and grow, I do have problems with my memory that limit me at times, and I have to slow way down and take copious notes so I can keep track of things. And slowing way down is a big change for me. I really kind of rushed through my first 75 years, and I'm finding that now I really enjoy taking more time for things and being more patient. Taking your time and connecting with others and with nature — these can be goals and a lifestyle for seniors,” she said.
“One other thing about aging on the Coastside is that we have Senior Coastsiders, which has so many different classes and things going on. There are also lots of volunteer opportunities, so one can fill their time meaningfully.
“To go back to my memory problems, I've had to let go of the identity I once had and the business cards I once handed out that said, “I do this and I do that,” and realize I still can have value even though I'm not as active as I once was. I might not have a current story to tell about what I did this week, but I'm learning that I can still have value even just by being really, truly present and listening deeply to another person,” Margulies said.
Rabbi Moshe Heyn is the spiritual leader of the Coastside Jewish Community.
