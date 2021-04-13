Pacifica’s Housing Element, a planning document updated once a decade, shapes the future for housing. Beginning this month, officials are hosting a series of meetings to discuss the next update and the future of new housing in the area.
Four countywide meetings will be held to include Atherton, Daly City, Half Moon Bay, Pacifica, Woodside and the unincorporated areas of the county hosted by Let’s Talk About Housing, San Mateo County Department of Housing, City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County and 21 Elements. 21 Elements brings communities together to collaborate on housing policy.
The introductory meeting is at 6 p.m. today, April 14. It will focus on hearing about housing needs and will be followed by a meeting Thursday, April 22, about regional housing needs allocations.
To register or for more information, go to www.letstalkhousing.org.
— Jane Northrop
