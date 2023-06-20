The aroma of roasted tomatoes and oregano filled Renée Powers’ Pacifica apartment on Saturday, as a Bolognese sauce simmered on the stove. Practicing perfect mise en place, Powers had set out three bowls of cheese on a kitchen countertop. One bowl had a ricotta mixture spiked with shredded squash and zucchini, one had a pile of herb-dusted mozzarella and the third had a mound of an asiago-mozzarella blend. A box of Barilla lasagna noodles stood next to a rectangular aluminum foil pan. Lying near Powers’ prep area was a handwritten note: “Hello! Here is your Lasagna Love meal. Made with love by your volunteer chef, Renée.”
Every two weeks, Powers bakes and delivers a homemade lasagna for a Bay Area family as part of the Lasagna Love organization. Founded by Rhiannon Menn in San Diego during the pandemic, the Lasagna Love movement has since inspired more than 45,000 volunteers in three countries to make dinner for their neighbors. Using an online portal, volunteer chefs like Powers pair with families that have been impacted by situations such as illness, job loss or food insecurity.
“In this particular case, the mom has been laid off and the dad is working really hard to support his wife and 13-year-old,” said Powers, referring to the family she made lasagna for on Saturday.
A Northern California native, Powers fondly remembers watching her grandmother batter and fry smelt on the beach that had been freshly caught by her Hopi grandfather.
“We camped up on the Mendocino Coast, and my grandfather would go night fishing,” said Powers. “My grandmother would get up at 5 o’clock in the morning and she would have card tables outside of her trailer with three electric frying pans. She’d have a little bit of oil in each of them and they’d be hot and ready to go as soon as my grandpa got in at 6 a.m. She would stand and fry fish for two hours. She was just an amazing cook.”
As an adult, Powers likewise developed a taste for spending quality time making community meals.
“I love to cook, and I miss cooking for a family,” said Powers, who is a widow with a married son. As a Lasagna Love volunteer, Powers can pursue a hobby and make human connections. What’s not to love?
“It’s super heartwarming to get a text back from people saying, ‘My 12-year-old hardly ever eats this food and loved it,’ or something like that,” said Powers. “But most of the time you don’t hear from people and it’s just a quiet, lovely way to be a neighbor.”
For Powers, lasagna is serious business. She insists on using grass-fed beef and organic produce, and she always makes sure to ask families in advance about any dietary restrictions or preferences they might have.
“I make lasagnas that are vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free, and I accommodate any food allergies,” said Powers. “Some people don’t care for eggplant, so I learned to use zucchini or these really flavorful squashes that I get at the farmers market. And then I’ll use portobello mushrooms because you can cut them into thick slices and layer them with the other vegetables.
“I tell families, ‘If you really prefer mushrooms, I could do more of those.’ But that’s the chef in me,” she added.
Powers said that one of her most important lasagna techniques is to make the sauce the night before.
“I let the sauce simmer for an hour or two, put it in the fridge, and then I let it simmer for another hour or two the next day,” said Powers. “That’s why it smells so good in here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.